DCC Softballl pitchers shut down Rochester Community and Technical College in Tucson over the weekend.
In game one, Faith McDonald threw a complete game shutout and led Dawson to an 8-0 victory on Sunday. Dawson opened up the scoring in the first inning. McKenzie Harbison drove in one run on a single. Dawson then scored three runs in the second inning thanks to Tyra Coats, Breana Hiatt and a double by Faith McDonald. Dawson scored 8 runs on 11 hits in five innings.
Coats, McDonald, Brogan and Allen each collected multiple hits to lead Dawson to the win. Harbison led DCC with two stolen bases, helping with the overall team total of five for the game. DCC played flawless defense, committing zero errors behind McDonald in the circle.
In the second game Heather Berrett didn't allow a single run as Dawson Community College Softball defeated Rochester Community and Technical College 8-0 again. Berrett pitched all seven innings, striking out 15 and walking zero.
Dawson fired up the offense in the first inning, scoring one run when Breana Hiatt singled in a run. The Lady Bucs had 13 hits in the game. Jillian Johnson, Bailey Hansen, and Brogan Allen each managed multiple hits for Dawson. Johnson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead DCC in hits. Zero errors were committed, leaving DCC with two flawless defensive games on the day.
Head softball coach Tami Lagmay had this to say about the game, "I was very impressed with our girls' performance both offensively and defensively with our first time being on the dirt. Our pitchers came out and put-up impressive numbers on the board with 23 strikeouts. The main goal this week is to get better every single pitch and continue to work on the small things that win games."