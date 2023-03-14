DCC Softballl pitchers shut down Rochester Community and Technical College in Tucson over the weekend.

In game one, Faith McDonald threw a complete game shutout and led Dawson to an 8-0 victory on Sunday. Dawson opened up the scoring in the first inning. McKenzie Harbison drove in one run on a single. Dawson then scored three runs in the second inning thanks to Tyra Coats, Breana Hiatt and a double by Faith McDonald. Dawson scored 8 runs on 11 hits in five innings.