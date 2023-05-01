Four hits from Tyra Coats helped lead Dawson Community College past Williston State College 16-8 on Friday. Coats tripled in the third, singled in the fifth, singled in the sixth, and singled in the seventh.
DCC collected 19 hits in Williston when they got things moving in the first inning. Breana Hiatt singled on a 1-1 count, scoring the first run of the game. The Lady Bucs pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning. All of the action was motioned by Brogan Allen, Sofee Thatcher, Faith McDonald, and Coats.
Heather Berrett earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for DCC. The righty allowed five hits and five runs over two innings, striking out two. McDonald came in for relief and threw five innings out of the bullpen.
The Buccaneers saw the ball well in the first game, racking up 19 hits. Coats, Payten Staley, Thatcher, Mckenzie Harbison, Allen, and Hiatt each collected multiple hits for Dawson. Coats went 4-for-6 at the plate to lead DCC to victory.
In game two, Dawson ran off with the lead late in the game in a 6-5 victory over Williston. The Lady Bucs trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Brogan Allen singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Williston scored four runs in the fourth inning, but Dawson still managed to pull out the victory. DCC racked up eight total hits in the game. Mckenzie Harbison and Allen all managed multiple, with Harbison going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Heather Berrett started the game for the Bucs, but it was Faith McDonald that led them to victory in the circle. McDonald went three and a third innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out three and walking one.
Head softball coach Tami Lagmay stated, “Today was not our best day, but it was great to come home with two wins. The girls faced a bit of adversity today, which we needed to see, especially with our upcoming series versus Miles.”