Four hits from Tyra Coats helped lead Dawson Community College past Williston State College 16-8 on Friday. Coats tripled in the third, singled in the fifth, singled in the sixth, and singled in the seventh.

DCC collected 19 hits in Williston when they got things moving in the first inning. Breana Hiatt singled on a 1-1 count, scoring the first run of the game. The Lady Bucs pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning. All of the action was motioned by Brogan Allen, Sofee Thatcher, Faith McDonald, and Coats.