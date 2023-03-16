In their first game of the day Wednesday, Heather Berrett didn't allow a single run as Dawson Community College defeated Doane University JV 9-0 in softball. Berrett allowed just five hits in the win. She lasted six innings, allowing five hits and zero runs while striking out seven and walking zero.
The Lady Bucs got things moving in the first inning when Bailey Hansen singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Dawson totaled 14 hits. Hansen, Peyton Staley, Sofee Thatcher, Tyra Coats and Jillian Johnson each had multiple hits for the Lady Bucs. Hansen led DCC with three hits in four at bats.
In game two, Dawson took the victory to the tune of 4-2. Scoring again in the first inning, Bailey Hansen singled to drive in Tyra Coats who reached first on a bunt for a hit.
DCC fell behind in the third, as Concordia JV made the score 2-1. That didn't last long as Dawson scored two in the bottom of the fourth, taking the lead with a 3-2 score thanks to Faith McDonald's double on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
McDonald dominated in the circle again, holding down a good offense. The righthander surrendered two runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out 11.
Dawson totaled 11 hits in the game. Hansen, Breanna Hiatt, McDonald and Brogan Allen all had multiple hits for Dawson. The Lady Bucs were sure handed in the field and didn't commit a single error.
Head coach Tami Lagmay had this to say about the day, "I’m really proud of our team right now. We have done the small things right in the pitching circle, executed offensively, and made great plays in the field. This team has grit and works really well through adversity. This is only the beginning, and each day is another opportunity to work hard and get better.”