In their first game of the day Wednesday, Heather Berrett didn't allow a single run as Dawson Community College defeated Doane University JV 9-0 in softball. Berrett allowed just five hits in the win. She lasted six innings, allowing five hits and zero runs while striking out seven and walking zero.

The Lady Bucs got things moving in the first inning when Bailey Hansen singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.