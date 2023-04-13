The Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp will be held on the campus of Dawson Community College June 16-18. The basketball officiating camp is for current youth league, high school, and college officials and for those looking to get starting in officiating high school and college basketball games across Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

The Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp combines both practical experience and hands-on instruction with classroom learning. Participants will officiate high school games and receive valuable evaluation from certified referees in addition to excellent education on officiating topics during daily classroom educational sessions. This year, officials will also get lots of end of game experience in the Cardiac Tournament on Saturday night.