There is a solid number of girls out for the softball program at Dawson County High School this year, according to Coach Mike Lovato.
DCHS softball co-ops with Terry and Wibaux and has picked up three athletes from those co-ops.
Varsity players for the Lady Red Devils are as follows: Sophia Schock, Hatty Eaton (Terry), Jaelin Jimison, Meredith Sackman (Terry), Tayla Undem, Abby Barnick, Abby Wurm, Ailey Skerritt, Grace Peoples, Bailey Boese, Gabe Higbee, Anna Hull, Haylee McGrane and Emily Baker. Fifteen additional players make up the JV squad.
"There is a lot of potential with the group of girls we have," Lovato said. "We are setting high expectations and can see things going well for use this season."
Getting on the field to practice has been nearly impossible, however. The team spent one Saturday clearing snow off the field and Lovato said the challenge now will be waiting for the fields to dry. Moisture received this week put that process behind.
Meanwhile, the teams have made the most of using the indoor facilities available.
With two jamborees already cancelled, it is difficult to say when the team will see its first competition. The area scheduled to play in Glasgow on Monday next week and Fergus Thursday and Friday.
The Lady Devils finished third at the Divisional tournament during the 2022 season. Their state play was cut short as the team went 0-2 to finish their season. They lost two seniors: Jersi Jimison and Molly Eaton.