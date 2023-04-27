Hardin was a long two-day meet for the Red Devils Tennis teams last weekend.
Coach Dave Fuqua said Friday was the coldest he had ever been in his coaching history, but the kids took it well and all came away with a few wins.
"Even with the cold, it was tough to get them off the court," Fuqua said. "Altea Conti played a match that lasted until 8:30 p.m. well after the sun was down going into a third set tie breaker. We offered to call the match but they both insisted to keep going. Altea eventually fell by the smallest of margins as a ball dropped in front of her as she laughed in that Italian accent, 'I can't see the ball!'"
On the boys' side, Joey Barnick had a good tournament. Barnick is a freshman who is climbing up the tennis ladder fast. He gritted out a nice singles win against Hardin by playing aggressive and maintaining the offensive, according to Fuqua.
"We have such a young team and as the weather is getting better I am enjoying watching the rise in skill level as our practices become more effective," Fuqua said.
Hardin Invitational
Girls team won-loss records: Miles City 3-0, Hardin 6-1, Lewistown 3-3, Havre 3-3, Billings Central 3-4, Livingston 3-4, Glendive 0-6.
Boys team won-loss records: Billings Central 4-2, Hardin 4-2, Miles City 2-1, Glendive 3-2, Livingston 3-3, Havre 2-4, Lewistown 0-4.
Following are the results that were made available from the Hardin Invitational:
Billings Central 4, DCHS 1
Singles: Natalie Newbury (BC) def Altea Condi (P) 5-7, 6-4 (7); Caitlin MacIntyre (BC) def Keisha Ylarke (P) 6-3, 7-6 (1); Chanel Henning (BC) def Agra Nizcoli (P) 6-3, 6-2; Brenda Twichel (BC) def Luisa Huelsa (P) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Evie Reck/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def Piper Knoll/Ramey Coon (P) 6-3, 6-3.
Billings Central 3, DCHS 2
Singles: Altea Conti (G) def Alison Herold (BC) 6-4, 6-6(3); Brenda Twichel (BC) def Asia Niccolsi (G) 6-2, 6-3; Ella Fairbanks (BC) def Luisa Heulsa (G) 6-7(5), 6-4, (8); Ryleh Sees the Ground (G) def Olivia Guenthner (BC) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Billie Cate Schimtt/Natalie Newbury (BC) def Keisha Klarde/Sage Sportsman (G) 6-3, 6-2.
DCHS 3 vs. Fergus 4
Altea Conti (G) lost to Skyler Rutten 6-4, 6-2; Ramey Coon (G) lost to Lexi Breidenbuel 7-6 (5), 6-3; Sage Sportsman (G) lose to Laruen Palgena 6-4, 6-7 (5); Tessa Gallup (G) lost to Taya Stephens 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Piper Knoll and Keisha Ylarde (G) def. Noemi Arigo and Allison Elinge 6-4, 6-3; Asia Niccoli and Louisa Huelsa def. Ava Jameson and Izzy Smith 6-3, 6-3; Bridget litwiller and Connley Conradsen (G) def. Kylah Sees the Ground and Kaydence Stops 6-3, 6-4
DCHS 1, Hardin 6
Ramey Coon (G) lost to Rayna Johnson 6-3, 6-2; Altea Conti (G) lost to Chloe Bricker 3-6, 6-4; Sage Sprotsman (G) def. Amay Bluacunitz 3-6, 6-4 (7); Tessa Gallup (G) lost to Lindsey Leinwand 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Knoll and Ylarde (G) lost to Courtney Burchard and Cat Kaftan 6-2, 6-2; Asia Nicoli and Louisa Huelse lost to Emerald Tinsley and Mayleee Shennon 6-2, 6-2; Bridgett Litwiller and Connley Conradsen lost to Heather Herrig and Alexa Chandler 6-2, 6-2;
DCHS vs. Hardin
Carter Amsler def. Braydon Petermann 6-4, 6-4; Dylan Jolliffe def. Paul Reinbold 6-5, 6-3; Colson Staiger lost to Brock Boyer 3-6, 4-6; Kooper Kutzler def. Ellis Tilley 6-3, 3-6, 10-6
Doubles: Jake Wade and Joey Barnick lost to Zack Hoots and Carter Ricks 6-4, 6-3; Tucker Knoll and Konley Barthel lost to Levi Jenson and Evan Miller 6-4, 6-2