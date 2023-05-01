The Red Devil Tennis teams hosted to full days of tennis over the weekend, with courts at both Jaycee West and Lloyd Square Park full of action both Friday and Saturday.
Coach Dave Fuqua saw some good play out of team over the two days.
"'There were a few points I was like Rodger Federer!' Jay Li said to me after he and Tristen Jarvis gutted a gritty win against the Havre #1 doubles team. Jay finished the day 3-0 and I agree I have not seen him hit like that so far this year," Fuqua said.
The young DCHS boys team is just a notch behind the other teams but they are closing in fast, Fuqua added.
"It is like they are a bunch of piranhas and they think the tennis ball is a piece of meat. All of them have potential to be sharks," she said.
He said he especially impressed with Carter Amsler's singles performance against who Fuqua said he thinks is the best player in the division Havre's No. 1.
"I told Carter I like to challenge him and his style is the type to beat a guy like him. After a slow start, Carter then rallied three games in a row and tied the score. He then realized he can beat this guy and just missed in the first set tie breaker and the second set was just as close. I considered it a moral victory but with Carter there is no such thing as a moral victory, he was there to win no matter who the opponent," Fuqua said.
"The girls are facing some tough challenges this year and "bravery" is the word I am choosing. During the change overs I say the word "play brave" often by just believing and going for it and that they are. We have a few freshman girls that are improving leaps and bounds. They really had to step up with some older girls missing meets and it turned out to be a blessing because they are really getting good," Fuqua said.
The team will travel to Billings for the Mayfair Classic this weekend.
Results from the Elks Invitational
(Glendive athletes listed first)
BOYS
DCHS 3, Hardin 4
Singles: Jay Li lost to Jameson Noteboom 6-2, 6-4; Tristen Jarvis def. Jonathan Jefferson 6-3, 3-6, 1-0
Doubles: Dylan Jolliffe and Carter Amsler lost to Sean Mehling and William Noteboom; Colson Staiger and Dominick Ryan lost to Brock Bayer Derek Blankenship 2-6, 3-6; Joey Barnick and Branson Fornall lost to Justin Strout and Jack Baker 4-6, 2-6; Connley Barthel and Keston Barthel def. Kaden Billin and Landon Orthman 6-4, 3-6, 1-0
DCHS 1, Miles City 5
Dominick Ryan lost to Samson Hostman 3-6, 5-7; Coslon Staiger lost to CJ Lang 4-6, 4-6
Doubles: Jay Li and Tristen Jarvis lost to Ryder Lee and Jake Larson 3-6, 4-6; Dylan Jolliffe and Carter Amsler lost to Owen Schieffert and Isaac 3-6, 6-3, (%); Jake Wade and Joey Barnick lost to Kordt Smith and Tiegan March 6-7, 3-6; Tucker Knoll and Branson Fornall def. Saul Hastman and Brennan Holmen 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3)
Billings Center 5, DCHS 1
Jay Li def. Jason Coleman 6-4, 6-3; Tristen Jarvis lost to Felippo Capraso 26-, 4-6
Doubles: Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe lost to Aiden Sorenson and Braydon Petermann 5-7, 4-6; Dom Ryan and Colson Staiger lost to Trafton Ford and Russell Johnson 7-6, 4-6; Joey Barnick and Jake Wade lost to Evan Miller and Kellen McClintock 2-6, 2-6
Keston Barthel and Branson Fornall lost to Paul Reinbold and Levi Jenson 2-6, 2-6
DCHS 2, Havre 4
Carter Amsler lost to Carter Spangler 6-7, 5-7; Dylan Jolliffe lost to Callen Stoner 5-7, 4-6
Doubles: Jay Li and Tristen Jarvis def. Reid Kato and Connor McKay 3-6, 6-4, 1-0; Dom Ryan and Joey Barnick lost to Max Spangler and Jackson Headress 4-6, 7-6, 1-0; Colson Staiger and Jake Wade def. Mason Kinsetta and Carter Chegren 7-6, 6-3; Kooper Kutzler and Konley Barthel lost to Gavin Hall and Robin Olson 6-2, 6-2
DCHS 1, Billings Central 5
Carter Amsler def. Jason Coleman 7-5, 6-2 Dylan Jolliffe def. Felippo Capraso 2-6, 6-7
Doubles
Matthew Newbury and Gabbo Giammatei 2-6, 4-6; Colson Staiger and Dominick Ryan lost to Aiden Sorenson and Braydon Petermann 2-6, 3-6; Jake Wade and Joey Barnick lost to Trafton Ford and Russell Johnson 4-6, 2-6; Keston Barthel and Tucker Knoll lost to Kellen McClintock and Levi Johnson 2-6, 4-6
GIRLS
DCHS 0, Miles City 6
Altea Conti lost to Stella Rapson 2-6, 3-6; Ramey Coon lost to Emma Barlog 3-6, 3-6
Doubles: Piper Knoll and Keisha Ylarde lost to Alina Kott and Kinzie 3-6, 2-6; Sage Sportsman and Bridget Litwiller lost to Lainey Smith and Chloe Dickman 2-6, 2-6; Milia Lucido and Bri Barnick lost to Bryn Coffin and Demi Williams 2-6, 2-6; Morgan Persons and Olivia Toomey-Stoner lost to Clea Rapson and Maggie Morris 4-6, 3-6
DCHS 4, Fergus 3
Altea Condi def. Maggie Fulbright 6-2, 4-6, 7-3; Milia Lucido def. Anna Woldon 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Piper Knoll and Ramey Coon lost to Lexi Breidenbugh and Lauren Plangenz 2-6, 4-6; Keisha Ylarde and Sage Sportman lost to Skyler Rutten and Tayor Stephens 2-6, 4-6; Tessa Gallup and Morgan Persons lost to Noemi Arigo and Maya Dengel 6-4, 4-6 (10-8); Bridget Litwiller and Olivia Johnson def. Izzy Smith and Jenna Vaughn 6-2, 6-2
DCHS 3, Baker 4
Altea Conti def. Kaytlynn Gaub 3-6, 6-4, 7-3; Sage Sportsman lost to Mercedes Runfola 2-6, 3-6
Doubles: Piper KNoll and Ramey Coon lost to Carlee Gundlach and Cayla Duke 7-5, 6-4, 7-5; Milia Lucido and Keisha Lucido lost to Kayl Hadley and Kyal Hadley 3-6, 2-6; Bri Barnick and Olivia Johnson def. Alynn Albritton and Ophelia Nacey 6-2, 6-2; Tessa Gallup and Olivia Toomey-Stoner lost to Emily Enos and Tylar Smith 7-6, 4-6
DCHS 1, Havre 5
Altea Conti lost to Rayna Johnson 4-6, 2-6; Milia Lucido lost to Amaya Bliwerntiz 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Piper Knoll and Ramey Coon lost to Courtney Burchard and Cat Kaftan 2-6, 3-6; Keisha Ylarde and Sage Sportsman lost to Emerald Tinsley 4-6, 3-6; Tessa Gallup and Olivia Toomey-Stoner lost to Heather Herring and Tyley Hemmer 2-6, 3-6; Morgan Persons and Olivia Johnson lost to Lindsey Leinwand and McKenna Caplette 4-6, 2-6
DCHS 0, Hardin 6
Altea Conti lost to Johanna Limberhand 6-7, 2-6; Sage Sprotsman lost to Betty Limberhand 5-7, 5-7
Doubles: Piper Knoll and Ramey Coon lost to Trinity Lefthand and Avery Shubert 3-6, 4-6; Milia Lucido and Keisha Ylarde lost to Taiya Guptill and Oceilly Black Eagle 2-6, 3-6; Bri Barnick and Olivia Johnson lost to Deb Don't Mix and Taryn Kaline 4-6, 3-6; Bridget Litwiller and Olivia Toomey-Stoner lost to Valaria Vizcarra and Emma Shane 4-6, 2-6;