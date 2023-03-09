With a three-for-three sweep in both the team and overall all-arounds, Eastern Montana Gymnastics won every top award available at the Rebel Round Up in Minot, N.D. on March 4-5.
All three teams (Bronze, Silver and Gold) won first place, and three individuals (Ila Lehner, Jud Rehbein and Lina Smith) took home the top placings in each level in the all-around.
In the Bronze level, Ila (Circle) once again dominated, finishing with first places on vault, balance beam, floor and all-around, out of 45 gymnasts. Coming in second was teammate Allie Olson (Circle), who was second on floor, tied for fourth on balance beam, fourth on uneven bars and eighth on vault. Mallory Meissner (Circle) was first overall on uneven bars, as well as second on balance beam and fourth all-around. Brooklyn Britt (Glendive) had a strong showing, coming back from an injury, and placed fifth in the all-around. She was also fifth on floor, tied for sixth on uneven bars and ninth on vault. Paislee Hanson (Circle) finished sixth on floor, eighth all-around and tied for ninth on uneven bars. Tying for third place on floor was Cora Hove (Circle0, and Chassie Sikveland (Circle) and Emersyn Knuth (Circle) each tied for eleventh on floor and balance beam, respectively.
EMG’s Silver gymnasts also had some top placings, with Jud (Richey) taking the top overall all-around out of 39 gymnasts, as well as tying for second on balance beam. She was also second on uneven bars, tied for fifth on vault and tied for sixth on floor. Peyton Cool (Glendive) came in fourth in the all-around, with an overall win on balance beam and a tie for third on uneven bars. Azzy Toavs (Wolf Point) came in tied for seventh all-around, as well as tied for eighth on uneven bars and tied for sixth on floor. Macy Rau (Glendive) had a spectacular floor routine, and won out of all Silver gymnasts, while Brooklynn Boren (Glendive) also had a strong floor routine and placed fourth.
Continuing with the weekend’s winning ways, EMG’s Gold gymnasts showed Minot how hard they have been working! In addition to winning the overall all-around out of 24 gymnasts, Lina (Richey) was also first on floor, second on balance beam, third on uneven bars and tied for fourth on vault. Kendra Linder (Glendive) tied for first on uneven bars, as well as placing fourth on balance beam and third on floor and all-around. Ava Hove (Circle) earned a tie for fourth place all-around, alongside teammate Aspen Boje (Glendive). Ava was also tied for second on vault and tied for fifth on floor. Aspen performed a beautiful, winning balance beam routine and also tied for fifth on uneven bars. Aubrey Ziegler (Glendive) was sixth all-around and tied for fifth on floor. Emma Hove (Circle) and Ella Beery (Circle) tied for ninth all-around. Emma also placed sixth on balance beam, while Ella placed fourth on floor and tied for fourth on vault. Justine Massar (Circle) earned fifth place on balance beam, while Nomi Deserly (Wolf Point) was tied for fifth on uneven bars.
For complete scores, see rangerreview.com.
Scores (Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor, All-Around)
Bronze —
Ila Lehner (Circle): 9.6, 9.55, 9.45, 9.5, 38.1
Allie Olson (Circle): 9.3, 9.35, 9.2, 9.3, 37.15
Mallory Meissner (Circle): 9.0, 9.6, 9.3, 8.9, 36.8
Brooklyn Britt (Glendive): 9.25, 9.2, 8.95, 9.2, 36.6
Paislee Hanson (Circle): 9.05, 9.15, 8.95, 9.15, 36.3
Cora Hove (Circle): 8.85, 8.7, 8.8, 9.25, 35.6
Chassie Sikveland (Circle): 8.2, 8.9, 8.75, 9.0, 34.85
Emersyn Knuth (Circle): 7.6, 8.75, 9.0, 8.7, 34.05
Silver—
Jud Rehbein (Richey): 9.25, 9.45, 9.4, 9.05, 37.15
Peyton Cool (Glendive): 9.1, 9.35, 9.45, 8.9, 36.8
Azzy Toavs (Wolf Point): 8.55, 9.2, 8.95, 9.05, 35.7
Macy Rau (Glendive): 8.9, 8.6, 8.6, 9.55, 35.65
Brooklynn Boren (Glendive): 8.85, 9.05, 8.0, 9.25, 35.15
Gold—
Lina Smith (Richey): 9.1, 9.35, 9.15, 9.65, 37.25
Kendra Linder (Glendive): 9.0, 9.4, 8.9, 9.3, 36.6
Ava Hove (Circle): 9.2, 9.0, 8.7, 9.15, 36.05
Aspen Boje (Glendive): 8.8, 9.1, 9.25, 8.9, 36.05
Aubrey Ziegler (Glendive): 9.05, 8.7, 8.45, 9.15, 35.35
Emma Hove (Circle): 8.75, 8.7, 8.8, 8.85, 35.1
Ella Beery (Circle): 9.1, 8.45, 8.35, 9.2, 35.1
Justine Massar (Circle): 8.6, 8.7, 8.85, 8.8, 34.95
Nomi Deserly (Wolf Point): 8.4, 9.1, 8.25, 8.55, 34.3
EMG’s season will conclude with the Montana State Gymnastics Championships, held in Helena on March 25-26.