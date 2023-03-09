With a three-for-three sweep in both the team and overall all-arounds, Eastern Montana Gymnastics won every top award available at the Rebel Round Up in Minot, N.D. on March 4-5.

All three teams (Bronze, Silver and Gold) won first place, and three individuals (Ila Lehner, Jud Rehbein and Lina Smith) took home the top placings in each level in the all-around.