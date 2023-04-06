Eastern Montana Gymnastics was well represented at the Montana State Gymnastics Championships in Helena on March 24-26, as eight gymnasts came away with 12 state championships.

In the Bronze level, Ila Lehner from Circle completed her season by winning vault, uneven bars and the all-around. Ila’s uneven bar routine score was the highest of all 650+ athletes that competed. Cora Hove from Circle also showed what she was capable of and won a state championship on floor. In addition to winning her three championships in her age group of 12, Ila was also second on balance beam and fourth on floor. Coming in second to Ila frequently this year but amazing in her own right, Mallory Meissner from Circle was second on vault, uneven bars and the all-around, as well as fourth on balance beam and fifth on floor. Allie Olson from Circle competed in arguably the toughest age group in the Bronze level. Out of 14 gymnasts, she was sixth on vault and all-around and tied for seventh on both uneven bars and floor. Paislee Hanson from Circle was tied for fourth on vault, fourth on uneven bars and all-around and fifth on floor, out of 11 in her age group. In addition to her floor championship, Cora was also tied for second on vault, second on uneven bars and fifth all-around, out of 14. Chassie Sikveland from Circle was sixth on floor and tied for seventh on balance beam, out of 15 gymnasts. Brooklyn Britt from Glendive was also in an incredibly tough age group of 16 and finished eighth on floor. Emersyn Knuth from Circle finished her competition season strong with a sixth place finish on balance beam. The EMG Bronze team won fifth place out of 12 teams.