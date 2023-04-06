Eastern Montana Gymnastics was well represented at the Montana State Gymnastics Championships in Helena on March 24-26, as eight gymnasts came away with 12 state championships.
In the Bronze level, Ila Lehner from Circle completed her season by winning vault, uneven bars and the all-around. Ila’s uneven bar routine score was the highest of all 650+ athletes that competed. Cora Hove from Circle also showed what she was capable of and won a state championship on floor. In addition to winning her three championships in her age group of 12, Ila was also second on balance beam and fourth on floor. Coming in second to Ila frequently this year but amazing in her own right, Mallory Meissner from Circle was second on vault, uneven bars and the all-around, as well as fourth on balance beam and fifth on floor. Allie Olson from Circle competed in arguably the toughest age group in the Bronze level. Out of 14 gymnasts, she was sixth on vault and all-around and tied for seventh on both uneven bars and floor. Paislee Hanson from Circle was tied for fourth on vault, fourth on uneven bars and all-around and fifth on floor, out of 11 in her age group. In addition to her floor championship, Cora was also tied for second on vault, second on uneven bars and fifth all-around, out of 14. Chassie Sikveland from Circle was sixth on floor and tied for seventh on balance beam, out of 15 gymnasts. Brooklyn Britt from Glendive was also in an incredibly tough age group of 16 and finished eighth on floor. Emersyn Knuth from Circle finished her competition season strong with a sixth place finish on balance beam. The EMG Bronze team won fifth place out of 12 teams.
While the Silver level EMG gymnasts did not bring home any state championships, they still had a strong showing. Jud Rehbein from Richey, in an age group of 12, placed third on floor and fourth on vault, balance beam and all-around. Finishing up a strong year, Azzy Toavs from Wolf Point placed third on floor and tied for sixth on vault and was sixth all-around, out of 14 gymnasts. Peyton Cool from Glendive captured fourth on vault, fifth on uneven bars, and sixth on both balance beam and all-around. Brooklynn Boren from Glendive had her best meet of the season and was third on floor. EMG’s Silver team finished 11th of 16 teams.
EMG’s Gold team brought home the second-place trophy, out of 13 teams, beating their season-best score by almost 2 points. Kendra Linder from Glendive brought home state championships on the vault (also the highest score out of all 91 Gold gymnasts) and in the all-around, while Lina Smith from Richey won the beam and tied for first all-around (tied for fourth all-around overall). EMG showed off their strong balance beam routines, with Ella Beery, Ava Hove and Ali Gibbs, all of Circle, each winning their respective age groups and bringing home the state championship. Ava’s balance beam routine scored the highest, out of all age groups. Justine Massar of Circle rounded out the winning day, as she won the uneven bars in her age group and tied for third overall out of all Gold gymnasts.
Lina, in her age group of 13 and in addition to her state championships, also placed fourth on vault and floor and tied for third on uneven bars. Besides her wins in vault and all-around, Kendra was also second on balance beam, tied for third on uneven bars and fourth on floor in her age group of 11. Ava, in addition to her beam win, was second all-around, tied for fourth on floor, and fifth on both vault and uneven bars in her age group of 11. Ali, besides winning beam in her age group of 11, was also sixth on vault, fifth on uneven bars and third all-around. In addition to her uneven bars championship, Justine was also fourth on balance beam and sixth all-around, in her age group of 11. Besides winning balance beam in her age group of 12, Ella was also third on vault, sixth on bars, tied for fifth on floor and second all-around. Emma Hove, in the same age group, was second on balance beam, third all-around, fourth on uneven bars and tied for fourth on vault. In an age group of 11, Aspen Boje of Glendive was tied for fifth on floor and sixth on uneven bars. Aubrey Ziegler of Glendive placed fourth on floor and sixth on vault, out of 12 gymnasts in her age group. Nomi Deserly of Wolf Poing laid down an outstanding balance beam routine and finished second in her age group of 12 gymnasts.
Scores (Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor, All Around)
Ila Lehner (Circle)—9.65, 9.85, 9.3, 9.325, 38.125
Mallory Meissner (Circle)—9.3, 9.7, 9.1, 9.3, 37.4
Allie Olson (Circle)—9.375, 9.5, 9.225, 9.275, 37.375
Paislee Hanson (Circle)—9.15, 9.4, 9.05, 9.325, 36.925
Cora Hove (Circle)—9.5, 9.6, 8.3, 9.225, 36.625
Brooklyn Britt (Glendive)—8.95, 9.15, 8.975, 9.3, 36.375
Chassie Sikveland (Circle)—8.8, 9.05, 9.15, 9.2, 36.2
Emersyn Knuth (Circle)—8.6, 9.25, 9.025, 9.25, 36.125
Jud Rehbein (Richey)—9.1, 9.275, 9.3, 9.325, 37.0
Azzy Toavs (Wolf Point)—8.9, 9.2, 9.3, 9.375, 36.775
Peyton Cool (Glendive)—9.025, 9.5, 9.275, 8.85, 36.65
Brooklynn Boren (Glendive)—8.6, 9.325, 8.7, 9.175, 35.8
Lina Smith (Richey)—9.15, 9.325, 9.45, 9.35, 37.275
Kendra Linder (Glendive)—9.55, 9.35, 9.0, 9.25, 37.15
Ava Hove (Circle)—9.15, 9.1, 9.625, 9.25, 37.125
Ali Gibbs (Circle)—9.15, 9.3, 9.05, 8.975, 36.475
Justine Massar (Circle)—8.65, 9.525, 9.15, 9.05, 36.375
Ella Beery (Circle)—8.95, 8.75, 9.25, 9.3, 36.25
Emma Hove (Circle)—8.85, 8.925, 9.1, 9.075, 35.95
Aspen Boje (Glendive)—8.75, 9.1, 8.75, 9.225, 35.825
Aubrey Ziegler (Glendive)—8.775, 8.5, 8.25, 9.35, 34.875
Nomi Deserly (Wolf Point)—8.65, 8.275, 9.05, 8.8, 34.775