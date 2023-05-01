Twenty-six schools and just under 600 athletes participated in the 62nd Elk's Invitational Meet on Saturday.
The number of athletes led to some good competition for the High School team and the DCHS track team did a great job rising to that challenge.
The DHCS girls team finished sixth out of the 26 teams and our boys won the meet, placing first. The boys recorded 30 personal or season's best performances, while the DCHS girls posted 12.
"Highlights for the girls were Megan Frank posting a PR in a fun jump off where she was second in the pole vault. Codi Nagle placed in all three of her field events – the high jump, pole vault, and shot put – and our girls 4x100 team placed 2nd. All of the the girls in the 100 meter dash ran personal best times, with Jane Harrison placing 5th in a highly competitive field," Coach Tom Temple said.
"The boys performances were highlighted by our distance crew led by Jaden Silha and Anthony Ackerman in the 1600 meters, by another win for Teagan Wahl in the javelin, and two wins by Kohbe Smith in the long jump and a state qualifying win in the 400 meters," Temple said.
Kohbe also had a big jump for second in the triple jump and has now qualified in three events at the State Track Meet.
"The Elks Meet was a huge success, not just for us, but for all in attendance thanks to all the hard working volunteers who gave unselfishly of their time to help young people. We can't thank them enough!" Temple added.
The Red Devils will compete in the Sidney Invitational on Saturday, May 6.
Following are the DCHS athletes who placed in the top 10 at the Elks Invitational (for complete results for DCHS athletes, see rangerreview.com):
BOYS
100 Meters
10. 11 Taden Sokoloski 11.94aSR
32. 10 Caden Claussen 12.51aPR
37. 10 Ryan Carney 12.61aPR
38. 11 Parker Knoll 12.64aPR
48. 9 Drew White 12.88aPR
200 Meters
23. 10 Caden Claussen 25.49aPR
28. 11 Parker Knoll 25.79aPR
33. 9 Dante Hopper 26.27aPR
40. 9 Drew White 26.92aPR
43. 10 Keagen Smith 27.16aSR
49. 9 Mino Lucido 28.83a
400 Meters
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 51.44aSR
19. 9 Laiken Ollerman 58.48a
25. 9 Dante Hopper 1:00.43a
800 Meters
3. 10 Jaden Silha 2:04.28aPR
15. 11 Aydin Jackson 2:19.27a
31. 10 Connor Higbee 2:35.19a
34. 9 Daimen Jackson 2:36.83aPR
1600 Meters
2. 10 Jaden Silha 4:35.58aPR
4. 11 Anthony Ackerman 4:42.43aPR
7. 11 Aydin Jackson 4:54.46aSR
39. 9 Daimen Jackson 5:51.86a
3200 Meters
3. 11 Anthony Ackerman 10:30.28aPR
17. 10 Wyatt Robinson 11:59.00a
18. 9 Pierson Bell 12:07.73aPR
300m Hurdles
17. 10 Daniel Steinbron 48.41aPR
29. 9 Mino Lucido 55.11aPR
4x100 Relay
4. 11 Chase Crockett, 11 Kohbe Smith, 11 Layton Buckley, 11 Taden Sokoloski 45.92a
4x400 Relay
2. 11 Taden Sokoloski, 10 Jaden Silha, 11 Anthony Ackerman, 11 Kohbe Smith 3:40.06a
9. 9 Laiken Ollerman, 9 Dante Hopper, 11 Parker Knoll, 10 Daniel Steinbron 3:58.74a
Shot Put
3. 11 Riley Phipps 45-09.75
11. 10 Levi Eaton 40-09.50PR
15. 11 Teagan Wahl 39-02.25
16. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 39-00.00
24. 10 Bridger Schipman 36-08.25PR
32. 12 Michael Marley 34-10.25
34. 11 Zander Dingfelder 34-05.00
53. 9 Noah Williamson 30-03.75
59. 9 Cole Thornton 28-03.00
63. 9 Nathan Marley 24-02.75PR
Discus
11. 11 Teagan Wahl 119-07
13. 11 Riley Phipps 116-04
14. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 115-09
16. 12 Michael Marley 111-06SR
31. 11 Zander Dingfelder 90-08
42. 9 Noah Williamson 79-02
47. 9 Cole Thornton 70-08
Javelin
1. 11 Teagan Wahl 165-08
4. 12 Michael Marley 144-09PR
High Jump
9. 12 Michael Murphy 5-06.00
9. 11 Layton Buckley 5-06.00
Pole Vault
4. 11 Taden Sokoloski 11-00.00SR
7. 10 Ryan Carney 10-06.00PR
9. 12 Ryan Desaye 9-06.00PR
Long Jump
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 21-06.00
17. 10 Keagen Smith 18-00.25PR
31. 9 Laiken Ollerman 16-11.75
Triple Jump
2. 11 Kohbe Smith 43-06.00
9. 11 Chase Crockett 38-09.25SR
10. 12 Michael Murphy 38-08.50SR
Girls
100 Meters
5. 11 Jane Harrison 13.34aPR
10. 9 Emma Buckley 13.71aPR
15. 8 Bergen Maher 13.99aPR
26. 9 Madison Nottestad 14.52aPR
200 Meters
10. 9 Emma Buckley 28.58a
400 Meters
37. 11 Jenna Brown 1:20.13a
800 Meters
20. 10 Jaylene Silha 2:46.22a
24. 12 Abby Stinnett 2:52.11aSR
29. 11 Jenna Brown 3:10.91a
300m Hurdles
9. 11 Jane Harrison 52.52a
4x100 Relay
2. 12 Megan Frank, 9 Emma Buckley, 11 Jane Harrison, 12 Mataya Tipton 52.76a
15. 9 Kaitlin Brown, 8 Bergen Maher, 9 Madison Nottestad, 10 Sari Murphy 57.17a
4x400 Relay
10. 10 Jaylene Silha, 9 Emma Buckley, 12 Megan Frank, 12 Mataya Tipton 4:34.73a
Shot Put
3. 11 Codi Nagle 34-00.75
5. 12 Emily Nentwig 32-01.75
23. 10 Marina Schock 27-07.50
35. 9 Starr Larsen 25-09.50PR
53. 9 Baylee Holley 18-00.00
Discus
18. 12 Emily Nentwig 85-05
21. 10 Marina Schock 84-06
40. 9 Starr Larsen 67-08PR
54. 9 Baylee Holley 56-07
Javelin
7. 9 Lily Hatfield 98-11PR
9. 9 Madison Nottestad 95-05PR
23. 10 Marina Schock 80-09PR
37. 9 Starr Larsen 59-00
44. 9 Baylee Holley 29-01
High Jump
6. 11 Codi Nagle 4-10.00
9. 10 Sari Murphy 4-06.00
9. 9 Kaitlin Brown 4-06.00
9. 8 Bergen Maher 4-06.00
Pole Vault
2. 12 Megan Frank 10-03.00PR
5. 11 Codi Nagle 9-06.00
12. 10 Maggie Schock 8-00.00
12. 9 Lily Hatfield 8-00.00
19. 9 Madison Nottestad 7-00.00
Long Jump
14. 11 Jane Harrison 14-08.50
18. 9 Kaitlin Brown 14-01.00
Triple Jump
5. 10 Sari Murphy 33-00.00PR
12. 12 Mataya Tipton 31-08.50
13. 8 Bergen Maher 31-01.75
17. 9 Kaitlin Brown 29-11.00PR