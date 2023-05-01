After winning the Mon-Dak Conference Championship on Sunday, the Dawson Community College Lady Bucs Softball team is busy preparing to host the NJCAA Division II Region XIII Softball Championships this Thursday through Saturday, May 4-6.

There will be four games on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. and running every two hours. There will also be four games on Friday, starting at 10 a.m. The games on Saturday will start at 10 a.m. with the championship game at 12 p.m. and, if necessary, a final game at 2 p.m. The games will be played at BL Baker Memorial Field on the campus of DCC in Glendive.