After winning the Mon-Dak Conference Championship on Sunday, the Dawson Community College Lady Bucs Softball team is busy preparing to host the NJCAA Division II Region XIII Softball Championships this Thursday through Saturday, May 4-6.
There will be four games on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. and running every two hours. There will also be four games on Friday, starting at 10 a.m. The games on Saturday will start at 10 a.m. with the championship game at 12 p.m. and, if necessary, a final game at 2 p.m. The games will be played at BL Baker Memorial Field on the campus of DCC in Glendive.
It will be a six-team double elimination tournament. DCC will not only be the host but they will also be the #1 seed in the tournament. Their first game will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday. If they win that, they will play again at 2 p.m. on Friday. Miles Community College will be the #2 seed. Dakota County Technical College from Minnesota will be the #3 seed. Williston, Bismarck State and Lake Region will be #4, #5 and #6 respectively.
Tickets are $10 per day or $15 for the entire tournament. Bucs Club members will get in free with their season passes. DCC faculty, staff and students will also get in free with their ID.
Dawson finished the regular season at 32-4 overall and 22-2 in the Mon-Dak Conference. The winner of the Region XIII Tournament will qualify for the District Championship on May 12-13 at Region XI, with the winner advancing to the National Tournament.