It’s a wrap for the Lady Devils and their first-year coach Trevor Houck in a season in which the rewards far outweighed the challenges and one that ended with the Lady Devils playing their best basketball of the year.

Houck, who came into the season with years of coaching experience but never as a head coach of girls’ varsity team, reflected on the season on Tuesday, saying it was his players’ positive energy and hard work that made his transition to head coach of a team he has never been part of an easy one.

