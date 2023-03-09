DCC logo swords

Many former Buccaneer Basketball players are finding success after Dawson Community College. Eighteen former Bucs played at the four year level this past year. Two of them played at NCAA Division I schools, five played at the NCAA Division II level, one at the NCAA Division III level and ten at NAIA schools.

Dawson Head Coach Joe Peterson commented, “I am so proud of these guys who have been able to move on from our program. They are winners on the court and in life and are helping to make their new schools better places; just like they did at Dawson. Their success is a testament to the type of players we recruit, how we prepare them for life after Dawson, and how we help them find a good fit when they leave here.”