Many former Buccaneer Basketball players are finding success after Dawson Community College. Eighteen former Bucs played at the four year level this past year. Two of them played at NCAA Division I schools, five played at the NCAA Division II level, one at the NCAA Division III level and ten at NAIA schools.
Dawson Head Coach Joe Peterson commented, “I am so proud of these guys who have been able to move on from our program. They are winners on the court and in life and are helping to make their new schools better places; just like they did at Dawson. Their success is a testament to the type of players we recruit, how we prepare them for life after Dawson, and how we help them find a good fit when they leave here.”
6’11 center Charles Lampten has helped his College of Charleston Cougars to a 31-3 record so far this year. The Cougars won the regular season Colonial Athletic Championship and also won the post-season conference tournament on Tuesday, earning an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Lampten has played in 31 of their games this season, starting five of them. The Cougars will find out who they play in the Big Dance on Selection Sunday. Lampten will graduate this spring with a major in communications, but still have one more year of college basketball eligibility remaining.
CJ Nelson of MSU Northern and Marcus Stephens of Providence were both selected as All-Conference performers in the Frontier Conference this past year. Nelson averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while starting all 29 games and playing 30 minutes a game. Nelson was also voted to the all-defensive team by the coaches in the league and will graduate this spring with a degree in agriculture. Stephens averaged 20 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Argos. He will graduate with a degree in sports management. Also in the Frontier Conference, Beau Santistevan was honored with the Champion of Character Award at Rocky Mountain College the past two years. Santistevan averaged nine points and 4.4 boards in 20 minutes a game while shooting 51% from the field and 44% from the three-point line. Santistevan will graduate this spring with a degree in Biology and hopes to join Physician’s Assistant school in the next two years.
Devin Collins and Kolten Hitt started every game this year for the Ottawa Arizona Spirit, helping them to a 21-9 record and their second straight GSAC Tournament Championship. They won their first-round game in the national tournament Tuesdays behind Hitt’s 16 points and 4 steals. Hitt is averaging 9.6 points per game while Collins averages 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Hitt will graduate this spring with a degree in Business Leadership and Management. Collin’s will earn a degree in Psychology.
Man Man Baker also helped his team to the NAIA National Tournament. The all-conference selection for Peru State helped his team to a 24-9 season starting 29 games and by averaging 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists a game. Baker had seven double-doubles on the season and one triple double. His team won their first-round game at Nationals on Tuesday 101-92 over Mayville State. Baker had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in 39 minutes.
In his first year at Dickinson State University, Kose Egbule averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game in helping the Blue Hawks to a third-place finish in the North Star and reach the championship game of the North Star conference tournament. He started 26 games and averaged 26 minutes a game.
Cam Dunfee and Michael Jok played for NCAA Division II Minot State. Dunfee has been a captain for the past two years and hit game winning buzzer beaters several times this year. Dunfee averaged 11 points per game and shot 84% from the free throw line. After three years there, he leaves Minot as their all-time leader in 3 pointers, free throw percentage, and minutes averaged. He’s also 3rd all-time in steals, 6th all-time in scoring and 7th in assists. Dunfee will be graduating in May with a triple major in Management, Marketing, and International Business. Jok had a great first year, starting in 22 games and averaging 5 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Twin brothers Jalen and Jajuan Tot shared all the minutes at the point guard spot for Montana State University Billings this year. The Yellowjackets went 20-9 this year, finishing in 2nd place in the GNAC and qualifying for their first NCAA Tournament since 2012. MSU-Billings will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon in San Diego, California against #2 ranked Cal State San Bernardino.
Reggie Martin started 24 games this year for Ouachita Baptist University, an NCAA Division II program in Arkansas. He averaged 28 minutes and eight points per game.
Kennedy Brown played in 25 games this year for NCAA Division I University of Nebraska Omaha. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10 minutes a game.
Other former Buccaneers still playing college basketball include Cordell Stinson and Riley Spoonhunter at Dickinson State, Akili Prince at Dean College, Kell Schwers at Bushnell University, and Romeo Parker at Bethel University who will be graduating this spring with a Biology degree.
The combined record of the schools these 18 former Buccaneers are playing at is 236-180. Four of them made all-conference teams this season, six of them reached their conference championship games, and six of them helped their teams get to the national tournament at their respective levels.
Coach Peterson continued, “A couple Saturdays ago was one of the best days I’ve had as basketball coach. I had a couple players facetime me so I could share in their celebration. Another one called to talk after winning a championship and another one texted after his season (and college career) ended to thank DCC for what it has meant in his life to help him get where he is now. One of the best parts of coaching is being able to continue these relationships through the ups and downs of life. There are few things in this world more satisfying than hearing from a former player.”