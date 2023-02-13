Four Red Devil wrestlers ended their season as state placers, including two senior wrestlers who finished in the top three in their respective weight classes. Overall, the weekend was a pretty good performance for the team, with head coach Garret Tennant pointing out that there were plenty of close matches and strong competition from all of the wrestlers.

"It was a pretty good weekend. I know our seniors we had talked all year about them having a shot at getting it done. Austin Berry was close, he lost in the semis in overtime to the kid who ended up winning it, so he was right there, and they both came back and took third and wrestled a good tournament," Tennant said.

