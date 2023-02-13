Four Red Devil wrestlers ended their season as state placers, including two senior wrestlers who finished in the top three in their respective weight classes. Overall, the weekend was a pretty good performance for the team, with head coach Garret Tennant pointing out that there were plenty of close matches and strong competition from all of the wrestlers.
"It was a pretty good weekend. I know our seniors we had talked all year about them having a shot at getting it done. Austin Berry was close, he lost in the semis in overtime to the kid who ended up winning it, so he was right there, and they both came back and took third and wrestled a good tournament," Tennant said.
Seven members of the Red Devils wrestling team went to the state competition in Billings last weekend. The team finished in 11th place out of 23 other Class A teams. The team's two senior wrestlers, Berry and Espyn Hostetler, placed third in the 126 lbs. and 160 lbs. weight classes, respectively. Other placers included sophomore wrestlers Tristan Swanson placing sixth in the 120 lbs. weight class and Matthew Reske placing fifth in the 132 lbs. weight class.
This weekend marked the end of a season that has seen one of the school's youngest wrestling teams, with a majority of the members being underclassmen. Over the course of the season, Tennant noted the younger wrestlers showed plenty of improvement, hinting at good things to come next season.
"We have a big group of sophomores that are right there, they're ready to take the next step... I think they'll continue to develop physically. There's a lot of room for those guys to go up and I think most of them are trending that direction," Tennant said.
This weekend also marked the first time an eighth grade wrestler made it to state with the Red Devils following the school district's decision to open the sport to younger students this year. Gresyn Hostetler competed at the 132 lbs. weight class and though he may not have placed, making it to state is already an impressive accomplishment for someone who's not actually even in high school yet.
Gresyn was just one of two eighth graders who joined the team this year. He joined the team at the beginning of the high school season while his classmate, Hunter McGrane, joined the team at the 103 lbs. weight class following the end of the middle school's wrestling season. With an extra year of high school competition under their belts, Tennant believes those wrestlers will show remarkable improvement as they age up and continue competing at the higher level.
"It will be huge for those two kids. When they're at that level, being ready to compete at the high school, the junior high level doesn't do those kids at that level that much good, their competition is just not there," he said.
In the end, Tennant noted that if there is anything the wrestlers should take away from this season, and wrestling in general, it is that they need to keep up a strong work ethic to be successful.
"To have success, you have to work, you can't get by on just skill," he said.
Following are the results for the Red Devil wrestlers:
•120 — Tristan Swanson (28-14) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points:
Swanson won by fall over Neal Brandon (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) (Fall 0:41); Quarterfinal - Ridge Cote (Ronan) won by decision over Swanson (Dec. 6-0); Swanson won by decision over Trystan Knight (Billings Central) (Dec. 2-1); Swanson won by fall over Todd Whitescarver (Stevensville/Victor) (Fall 1:00); Ryder Hansen (Frenchtown) won by fall over Swanson (Fall 4:56); 5th Place Match - Michael Moorman (Laurel) won by decision over Swanson (Dec. 14-7).
•126 — Austin Berry (43-5) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points:
Berry won by forfeit over Landree Aurand (Whitefish) (For.) Berry won by fall over Colter Solomon (Havre) (Fall 3:16); Cole Krutzfeldt (Lockwood) won in sudden victory - 1 over Berry (SV-1 5-3); Berry won by fall over Damen McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 4:24); 3rd Place Match - Berry won by decision over Dalton Hinbauch (Lockwood) (Dec. 6-5).
•132 — Gresyn Hostetler (20-14) scored 2.5 team points:
Marley Erickson (Libby/Troy) won by fall over Hostetler (Fall 1:15); Hostetler won by tech fall over Jack Monroe (Browning) (TF-1.5 2:30 (16-0)); Matthew Reske (Dawson County) won by major decision over Hostetler (MD 12-2).
•132 — Matthew Reske (25-14) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points:
Reske won by fall over Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) (Fall 5:10); Jesse Anson (Hamilton) won by decision over Reske (Dec. 5-0); Reske won by major decision over Gresyn Hostetler (Dawson County) (MD 12-2); Reske won by decision over Seth Allen (Corvallis) (Dec. 7-4); Isaac Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by decision over Reske (Dec. 4-0); 5th Place Match - Reske won by fall over Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) (Fall 3:51).
•160 — Espyn Hostetler (32-7) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points:
Hostetler won by fall over Brady Schmill (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:27); Hostetler won by decision over Jonny Williams (Corvallis) (Dec. 10-5); Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) won by fall over Hostetler (Fall 4:40); Hostetler won by fall over Owen Younger (Laurel) (Fall 1:58); 3rd Place Match - Hostetler won by decision over Landon Bishop (Ronan) (Dec. 10-9).
•160 — Jaden Silha (30-19) scored 5.0 team points:
Silha won by fall over Branch Martin (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:43); Miles Wells (Hardin) won by major decision over Silha (MD 14-3); Silha won by decision over Henry Bennetts (Dec. 6-1); Cons. Round 3 - Owen Younger (Laurel) won by fall over Silha (Fall 0:48).
•285 — Zander Dingfelder (14-23):
Austin Brush (Frenchtown) won by fall over Dingfelder (Fall 0:40); Zachary Sannar (Stevensville/Victor) won by fall over Dingfelder (Fall 1:50).