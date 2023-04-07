The Glendive Mat Devils competed in the Montana Open in Billings in March. Following are the results:
6U 37
Maddox Groves
Weston Leger (Laurel Matburners) won by fall over Groves (Fall 0:11)
Ridge Jessop (Ryse Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Groves (Fall 0:23)
6U 43
Brody Sears scored 3.5 team points.
Sears won by tech fall over Miles Henry (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (TF 17-2)
Javier Castro (North Montana Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sears (Fall 0:55)
Vincent Schwartzer (Butte Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sears (Fall 0:48)
8u 50
Dayson Henderson scored 2.0 team points.
Barrett Jackson (Eastside United) won by fall over Henderson (Fall 2:19)
Henderson won by decision over Titus Carnahan (Malta) (Dec 12-7)
Carter Jennings (Buzzsaw) won by fall over Henderson (Fall 1:32)
8u 54
Jameson Irigoin scored 4.0 team points.
Irigoin won by decision over Nolan Copenhaver (Williston Coyotes) (Dec 6-4)
Halen Lahoe (Thermopolis Wrestling Club) won by fall over Irigoin (Fall 0:51)
Issac Mattson (Conrad Wrestling Club) won by fall over Irigoin (Fall 0:56)
8u 58
Grady Goodale
Rocco DiMercurio (Summit Wrestling Club) won by fall over Goodale (Fall 0:39)
Charley Dodson (Summit Wrestling Club) won by decision over Goodale (Dec 6-5)
8u 62
Jace Huber
William Fay (Forsyth Wrestling Club) won by decision over Huber (Dec 7-1)
Elam Porter (Hardin Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Huber (TF 17-2)
8u 66
Boone McBride
Brody Hedges (CJI Hawks) won by fall over McBride (Fall 0:29)
Bram Jones (Fort Benton Longhorn Wrestling) won by fall over McBride (Fall 0:27)
8U Girls 54
Sadie Groves
Becca Willson (Miles City Wrestling Club) won by fall over Groves (Fall 1:40)
Adelynn Bumgarner (Butte Wrestling Club) won by fall over Groves (Fall 2:28)
10 & Under 77
Liam Huber scored 8.0 team points.
Huber won by fall over Adam Jare (Colstrip Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:02)
Gabe Stovall (Team Champs) won by major decision over Huber (Maj 13-4)
Huber won by decision over Brycen Elmose (Champawat) (Dec 8-3)
Huber won by fall over Ryder Swenson (Belgrade Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)
Ian Dooley (Bozeman Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Huber (TF 15-0)
Girls 10 & Under 69
Chandler McBride scored 2.0 team points.
Ember Reeder (Forsyth Wrestling Club) won by fall over McBride (Fall 2:52)
McBridewon by major decision over Presley Augare (East glacier) (Maj 12-4)
Riley Pattison (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over McBride (Fall 2:29)
15 & Under 88
Hunter McGrane placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.
McGrane won by fall over Peyton Seay (Bishop Ryan) (Fall 1:15)
McGrane won by major decision over Steven Ziegler (Camel Kids Wrestling) (Maj 12-1)
McGrane won by decision over Charlie Fritz (Team Aggression) (Dec 9-3)
McGrane won by decision over Braxton Barent (Team Champs) (Dec 7-2)
15 & Under 116
Hunter Groves scored 2.0 team points.
Colton Storey (Silver Valley) won by fall over Groves (Fall 2:18)
Groves won by decision over Aiden Rudie (Billings Wrestling Club) (Dec 2-1)
Luc Cheff (Ronan Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Groves (Maj 10-1)
OPEN 160
Danny Henderson scored 11.0 team points.
Matthew Weber (Northern Has-Beens) won by decision over Henderson (Dec 4-3)
Henderson won by fall over Cadence Babin (Cadence) (Fall 2:00)
Robert Laakso (Cascade Little Guy Wrestling) won by decision over Henderson (Dec 3-0)
Henderson won by fall over Tyler Tennant (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 1:25)
OPEN 160
Tyler Tennant placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Robert Laakso (Cascade Little Guy Wrestling) won by fall over Tennant (Fall 2:27)
Tennant won by fall over Lynsey Gray (Moorcroft Mat Masters Wrestling) (Fall 0:13)
Ty Sayler (Thermopolis Wrestling Club) won by decision over Tennant (Dec 3-1)
Danny Henderson (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Tennant (Fall 1:25)