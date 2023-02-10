Mat Devils wrestlers competed in the Plentywood Border Brawl on Feb. 5.
Following are the results for the local wrestlers:
Tot 36-37
Maddox Groves placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Groves won by fall over Jax Pankratz (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:38); Groves won by fall over Nels Redfield (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:29); Jace Palmer (Glendive Mat Devils) won by major decision over Maddox Groves (Maj 14-6)
Tot 36-37
Jace Palmer placed 2nd and scored 13.0 team points.
Nels Redfield (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory - 1 over Palmer (SV-1 13-11); Palmer won by fall over Jax Pankratz (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:17); Palmer won by major decision over Maddox Groves (Glendive Mat Devils) (Maj 14-6)
Bantam 50-55
Jameson Irigoin placed 1st and scored 20 team points.
Irigoin (won by fall over Deacon Halverson (Wolf Point Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14); Irigoin won by fall over Waylon Hergert (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:20); Irigoin won by fall over MARVIN YOUPEE III (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:16)
Bantam 58-64
Jace Huber placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Huber won by fall over Fletcher Johnson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:39); Huber won by fall over Teryn Brenteson (NORTHEAST MT) (Fall 0:19); Orrin Mason (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Huber (Maj 13-0)
Bantam 64-67
Boone McBride placed 2nd and scored 13.0 team points.
McBride won by fall over Oliver Frigon (Wolf Point Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:09); STETSON HOLEN (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over McBride (Fall 3:00); McBride won by major decision over Briggs Dopp (NORTHEAST MT) (Maj 11-2)
Bantam Girls 50-54
Sadie Groves placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
Leighanna Kemp (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Groves (Fall 2:20); Groves won by decision over Taylor Warren (Mustang Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-5); ARCHER HENRY (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Groves (Fall 0:30)
Midget 90-94
Karden Pena placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points.
Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Pena (Fall 1:34); Grayson Vigoren (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Pena (Fall 4:13); Pena won in tie breaker - 1 over Rosalie Stevenson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TB-1 1-0); Addison Matejovsky (Wolf Point Wrestling Club) won by fall over Pena (Fall 1:30); Dreyton Bushman (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Pena (Fall 2:31)
MIDGET Girls 68-72
Chandler McBride placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Caydee Gorder (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over McBride (Fall 2:26); McBride won by decision over Adlee Archambault (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0); McBride received a bye () (Bye)
Novice 77-82
Liam Huber placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Huber won by fall over Cash Matejovsky (Wolf Point Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:45); Braxtyyn lee (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Huber; (Fall 3:29); Huber won by fall over Gage Norgaard (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:31)
Novice 77-82
Braxtyyn Lee placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Lee won by fall over Gage Norgaard (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:38): Lee won by fall over Liam Huber (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 3:29); Lee won by fall over Cash Matejovsky (Wolf Point Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:08)
Novice 82-88
Gaige Fevold placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Fevold won by fall over Landon Franck (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:47); Taden Sundeen (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Fevold Dec 10-5); Cali Gorder (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over fevold (Fall 0:56)
Schoolboy 81-96
Colt Kemp placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
Kemp won by fall over Jackson Murrell (Wolf Point Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:13); Kemp won by decision over Liberty Boadle (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-4)