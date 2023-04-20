Placing first overall and receiving a diamond adjudication in the senior future gem small group category was the LaDonna's School of Dance clog routine, “Devil Went Down to Georgia” featuring (L to R) Ellie Peoples, Ramey Coon, Alyssa Reynolds, Emilie Baker and Sari Murphy.
LaDonna’s School of Dance brought home overall first place diamond trophies, and numerous special awards at the Regional Spotlight Dance Competition in Bismarck, N.D. in March.
Placing first overall, and receiving a diamond adjudication in the senior future gem small group category was the clog routine, “Devil Went Down to Georgia” featuring Ramey Coon, Sari Murphy, Ellie Peoples, Emilie Baker, and Alyssa Reynolds.
Also placing first overall in the senior future gem large group category was the lyrical routine, “You’re Hand is Safe in Mine” featuring Ramey, Sari, Ellie, Emilie, Alyssa, Grace Peoples, Taitlyn Berry, Abby Barnick, Alena Vogele, Tiawna Kinn, Klairah Snideman, and Emma Buckley. The senior small group tap routine “Long Train Runnin” performed by Ramey, Sari, Ellie, Emilie, Alyssa, Grace, Abby, Alena and Klairah won the “Outstanding Tap Industry Dance Award”, and earned a diamond adjudication in the elite category. The senior large group jazz dance “Americano” performed by Ramey, Sari, Ellie, Emilie, Alyssa, Grace, Taitlyn, Abby, Alena, Tiawna, Klairah and Emma also received the overall senior “Spotlight Entertainment Award”.
Placing first in the senior future gem duo/trio category, and receiving a diamond adjudication was Ramey and Alena with their musical theater “City Lights." Tiffany Coon also won the overall senior “Spotlight Choreography Award” for this routine. The duo “False Confidence” featuring Alyssa and Sari won the senior future gem lyrical category. Ramey placed 10th overall in the senior elite category with her tap routine “The Cave." Ramey received a “Feet on Fire” judge’s choice, won the senior elite tap category, and earned a diamond adjudication. Alena placed 4th overall in the senior future gem category with her musical theater routine “Good to Mama." Alena also received a “Broadway Bound” judge’s choice award.
Taking home top honors in the teen future gem soloist category was Julia Gramm with her tap dance “Happy Feet." Julia also received a “Raising the Bar” judge’s choice award. Bella Wynia placed second in this category, as well as winning the overall teen “Spotlight Entertainment Award” for her tap dance “Hustle”. Both soloists received diamond adjudications. Bella and Maysa Murphy received a “Partner Perfection” judge’s choice for their duo “Easy Street” which also received a diamond adjudication in the teen future gem category.
Macy Rau placed 4th overall in the junior future gem solo category with her tap routine “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”. Macy also received a diamond adjudication.
With her musical theater routine “Rose’s Turn," Zlata Godunova won first place overall in the novice gem 12 and older division. She also received a diamond adjudication.
Stori Murphy placed 3rd overall with her lyrical solo “Million Dreams," and earned a diamond adjudication in the petite novice solo category. She also was the lyrical category winner. Placing 4th overall in this same category was Emily Vance with her tap solo “Jailhouse Rock." Emmalynn Liane received a “Lovely Lines” judge’s choice for her lyrical solo “Dream It Possible."
Abby Barnick performed her self-choreographed tap solo “Mr. McClure," and Sari Murphy performed her tap solo “Cleopatra” both earning ruby adjudications in the elite senior solo category. In the senior future gem category, Tiawna Kinn performed her contemporary solo “Flowers In Your Hair” and received a ruby adjudication. Taitlyn Berry performed her lyrical solo “Love in the Dark” and received an emerald adjudication. Alyssa Ryan performed her tap solo “Get Down” and received an emerald adjudication in senior novice category.
Maysa Murphy performed her musical theater solo “Ring Them Bells” and received an emerald adjudication in the teen elite solo category. In the petite novice solo category, Emmalynn Liane received a ruby adjudication for her tap solo “Better When I’m Dancing." Sunnie Smith performed her jazz solo “My Own Way” and also received a ruby adjudication.