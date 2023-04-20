LaDonna's Dance

 Submitted photo

LaDonna’s School of Dance brought home overall first place diamond trophies, and numerous special awards at the Regional Spotlight Dance Competition in Bismarck, N.D. in March.

Placing first overall, and receiving a diamond adjudication in the senior future gem small group category was the clog routine, “Devil Went Down to Georgia” featuring Ramey Coon, Sari Murphy, Ellie Peoples, Emilie Baker, and Alyssa Reynolds.