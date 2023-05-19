LaDonna's Dance group

Dancers Emilie Baker, Abby Barnick, Ramey Coon, Sari Murphy, Lily Olmstead, Ellie Peoples, Grace Peoples, Alyssa Reynolds, Klairah Snideman,and Alena Vogele perform their tap dance “Long Train Runnin” at the Billings Regional Thunderstruck Competition.

LaDonna’s Dance brought home the Eye of the Storm “Tap Excellence” Award at the Billings regional Thunderstruck competition held May 6-7 at Metra Park. The core group of senior tap dancers has won the award for the fourth time since attending this competition. A total of 63 dancers from the studio attended the two-day event and competed in numerous solos, duos and group dances.

Competing in the most competitive rockstar division was the senior large group tap “Long Train Runnin’” which received a lightning gold and placed third overall. Also competing in the rockstar division was Ramey Coon who performed her tap dance “The Cave” and placed 1st overall, received the Theater Arts Prep School Scholarship Award, and a lightning gold adjudication