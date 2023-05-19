LaDonna’s Dance brought home the Eye of the Storm “Tap Excellence” Award at the Billings regional Thunderstruck competition held May 6-7 at Metra Park. The core group of senior tap dancers has won the award for the fourth time since attending this competition. A total of 63 dancers from the studio attended the two-day event and competed in numerous solos, duos and group dances.
Competing in the most competitive rockstar division was the senior large group tap “Long Train Runnin’” which received a lightning gold and placed third overall. Also competing in the rockstar division was Ramey Coon who performed her tap dance “The Cave” and placed 1st overall, received the Theater Arts Prep School Scholarship Award, and a lightning gold adjudication
In the shining star, intermediate division, the senior lyrical large group “Your Hand is Safe in Mine” placed 1st overall, and received a lightning gold. The senior jazz large group “Americano” placed 2nd overall. In the small group division, the clog dance “Devil Went Down to Georgia” placed 1st overall and received a lightning gold. The hip hop dance “K-Dot” placed 5th overall. Senior soloist Sari Murphy placed 1st overall, and won the overall high score for all shining star senior entries with her tap dance “Cleopatra”. Also receiving lightning golds were Abby Barnick for her tap dance “Mr. McClure” placing 2nd overall and receiving a judges choice award, Lily Olmstead for her clog dance “I’ve Been Everywhere” placing 7th overall, and Lily’s tap dance “Stomp”. Senior soloists receiving elite high golds were Tiawna Kinn for her contemporary solo “Flowers in Your Hair,” Taitlyn Berry for her lyrical dance “Love in the Dark”, Grace Peoples for her lyrical dance “Body Love”, and Alena Vogele’s musical theater solo “Good to Mama”. The senior duos placed 1,2,3 and all earned lightning gold adjudications with Ramey and Alena’s musical theater duet “City Lights” taking top honors, Zlata Godunova and Lily’s musical theater duet “I Move On” placing 2nd, and Alyssa Reynolds and Sari’s contemporary duet “False Confidence” placing 3rd.
In the shining star teen large group division, the tap dance “The Walker” placed first overall and received a lightning gold. Placing 2nd overall was the lyrical dance “Brave”, and the jazz dance “Faith” placed 3rd overall. The teen small group clog dance “Giddy Up” received an elite high gold. Soloists placing in the top ten and receiving lightning gold awards were Julia Gramm with her tap dance “Happy Dance” placing 1st overall, and Bella Wynia with her tap solo “Hustle” placing 3rd. Sawyer Smith earned an elite high gold with her tap solo “Faith” placing 9th overall. Maysa Murphy’s musical theater solo “Ring Them Bells” earned an elite high gold adjudication. Maysa and Bella placed 2nd overall and received a lightning gold with their musical duet “Easy Street”.
In the junior shining star small group division, the jazz dance “Hit the Road Jack” placed 5th overall, the lyrical dance “California Dreamin” placed 6th overall, and the tap dance “Johnny B Goode” placed 7th overall. The large group clog dance “Viva Las Vegas” placed 7th overall, all earning elite high gold adjudications. Junior soloist Macy Rau placed 3rd overall with her tap dance “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and received a lightning gold adjudication. Brayleigh Burley received an elite high gold award for her lyrical “Flashlight,” and a high gold for her tap dance “Wings”. Audrianna Gilbertson received a high gold for her lyrical solo “You Should See Me in a Crown.”
In the future star division, senior soloist Zlata Godunova, placed 1st overall with her musical theater dance “Rose’s Turn” and received a lightning gold award. Zlata was also the highest scoring entry from the future star senior division. Senior soloist Alyssa Ryan placed 5th overall, and received a high gold adjudication for her tap solo “Get Down.”
Winning first overall in the future star junior small group division was the musical theater dance “Six.” Also placing in the top ten future star junior small groups and receiving elite high gold awards were jazz dance “Pink Cadillac” 3rd overall, tap dance “Chattanooga Shoe Shine” 4th overall, and hip hop dance “Big Apple” 8th overall. The large group lyrical dance “Free” placed 2nd overall and earned an elite high gold. Soloist Lydia Gambee placed 6th overall for her tap dance “Could’ve Been Me,” and Lilyan Lovelace placed 7th for her lyrical dance “Once Upon a December” with both receiving elite high gold awards.
In the future star petite small group division, the lyrical dance “Somewhere over the Rainbow” placed 5th overall, jazz dance “Always Find Your Way Home” placed 8th overall, and tap dance “Dancing in the Streets” placed 10th overall. These groups along with the lyrical dance “Float” and tap dance “Down in New Orleans” all received elite high gold awards. All of the attending petite soloists placed in the top ten. Dancers receiving lightning gold adjudications were Brooke Mittelstaed for her tap solo “I Ain’t Worried” 3rd overall, EmmaLynn Liane with her lyrical solo “Dream It Possible” 4th overall; Stori Murphy for her lyrical solo “Million Dreams” 5th overall, Emily Vance for her tap solo “Jailhouse Rock” 8th overall and Emmalynn’s tap solo “Better When I’m Dancing.” Soloist Sunnie Smith placed 9th overall for her jazz dance “My Own Way,” and Murphy Brubaker 10th overall for her tap dance “You Little Baby Faced Thing,” both earning elite high gold awards.
Ramey Coon, Sari Murphy, Julia Gramm and Macy Rau also received scholarships to attend the national workshop in Las Vegas.