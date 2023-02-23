In a matchup against the Lake Region State College Lady Royals with playoff implications on the line, the Lady Buccaneers put on an exciting show for their home crowd on Monday night.
Dawson started the game strong with a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead by outscoring Lake Region 19-12 in the second quarter. Lake Region came out swinging in the third quarter and fought their way back to win the quarter 16-6. The Lady Bucs stayed composed and withstood the second half push from the Lady Royals by winning the fourth quarter 16-11 and securing the victory by a final score of 54-47.
The Lady Bucs were led by Sabira Ahayeva with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and 2 steals. Ahayeva was 4–8 (50%) from three point range. Hailee Brandon played another great game with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and 2 steals. Michelle Arens contributed evens points and 11 rebounds while McKenzie Petersen added 12 rebounds, four points and two assists. Shannon Burton had another solid performance with nine points and three rebounds. Serena Flatlip came off the bench and made a major impact on the game by scoring five points and grabbing three rebounds in limited minutes. Three of those points came from a deep three-point shot just before halftime to cap off an exhilarating first half of play for the Lady Bucs.
Dawson won the rebounding battle 50-28, had more assists (13-10), committed fewer fouls (9-15), and shot better from the field.
“It was a great night and once the crowd rolled in, it really helped create a home court advantage for us. The fan support was huge and we greatly appreciate everyone who shows up to support our team. Every win in college basketball is an achievement and I’m incredibly proud of how our team responded tonight. We played well early, then went through some adversity and settled back in by showing our resiliency and poise,” Dawson Coach Rich Mullin said.