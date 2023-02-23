DCC logo swords

In a matchup against the Lake Region State College Lady Royals with playoff implications on the line, the Lady Buccaneers put on an exciting show for their home crowd on Monday night.

Dawson started the game strong with a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead by outscoring Lake Region 19-12 in the second quarter. Lake Region came out swinging in the third quarter and fought their way back to win the quarter 16-6. The Lady Bucs stayed composed and withstood the second half push from the Lady Royals by winning the fourth quarter 16-11 and securing the victory by a final score of 54-47.