Lady Buc sophomore Hailee Brandon drives the ball by a Miles Community College Pioneer defender during the conference rival matchup on Sunday. The Lady Bucs were defeated 80-76 after a hard-fought battle for victory in double overtime.
In the final regular season game of the year, the Lady Buccaneers came up just short in a double overtime matchup against Miles Community College where the score was tied 19 times and there were 21 lead changes. Miles had a three-point lead at halftime, but Dawson managed to close the gap and the score was tied after three quarters. Both teams went on to score 10 points in the fourth quarter and 4 points in the first overtime. Once Sabira Ahayeva fouled out of the game for Dawson, the offense struggled and Miles won the second overtime 15 – 11 to win the game 80 – 76.
Dawson committed 26 turnovers in comparison to 15 from Miles which led to a 16 to 8 point differential off turnovers. Dawson had more personal fouls 22 – 15 leading to Miles scoring 21 points from the free throw line in comparison to 5 from Dawson. Miles also finished the game with more assists (19 – 16) and more steals (12 – 7) than Dawson. Dawson however won the rebounding battle (49 – 39) and shot a higher field goal percentage (40 – 33).
Ahayeva led all scorers in the game with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. Hailee Brandon added 20 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Shannon Burton scored 12 points and also grabbed 7 rebounds to go along with 2 assists. Michelle Arens pulled down a team high 13 rebounds and had 4 points and 2 assists.
After two big wins in a row, defeating Lake Region and Bismarck, Dawson has shown major signs of improvement and Miles has also been steadily improving throughout the season, winning 5 of their last 6 games, including a win against second place Williston State College. Miles will go on to play at Bismarck in the first round of the playoffs and Dawson will host a playoff game against Lake Region State College on Wednesday, March 1.
“What a game! The fact that we were able to keep finding ways to stay in it with such a large disparity in points from the free throw line and off of turnovers is impressive,” shared Dawson Coach Rich Mullin. “I’m disappointed with the outcome, but our ladies worked extremely hard to keep us in the game. We have a strong group of young women, a few of which are battling through some things or returning from injuries and I’m confident this experience will make us better as a result.”