In game one, the DCB Lady Jacks got things moving in the first inning. Brennah McLaughlin doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
DCC evened things up at two in the bottom of the first inning. An error scored one run for the Buccaneers. They then pulled away for good in the second inning on a homerun by Tyra Coats on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Lady Bucs tallied four runs in the third inning with home runs by Brogan Allen, Jillian Johnson, and Coats.
Heather Berrett was in the circle for Dawson. She went five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking zero.
DCC socked five home runs on the day. Johnson went for a long ball in the third inning. Sofee Thatcher had a dinger in the fifth inning. Allen had a four bagger in the third inning. Coats put one out in the second and third inning. This made for a tally of 11 hits in the game. Breana Hiatt, Johnson, and Coats all had two hits.
In game two, Tyra Coats was clutch at the plate with ducks on the pond, driving in four on three hits to lead Dawson past the Lumberjacks 21-2. Coats drove in runs on a grand slam in the third.
The Lady Bucs scored seven runs in the third inning. Faith McDonald, Coats, and Bailey Hansen all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Alison Eldridge was on the rubber, she surrendered two runs on two hits over three innings, walking zero.
The Buccaneers smacked six home runs on the day. Sofee Thatcher, Bradie Strang, McDonald, Brooke Lijewski, Toni Beatty, and Coats all had dingers throughout the game. Overall, DCC scattered 23 hits in the game. Coats, Hansen, Thatcher, Brogan Allen, and Strang all had multiple hits.
Head softball coach Tami Lagmay had this to say, "Overall, it was a great day for us! It is huge when girls can come off the bench and contribute immediately. It is just a testament to this team and their drive to stay hungry. This team is special and it's showing every time we step on the field."