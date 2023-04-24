In game one, the DCB Lady Jacks got things moving in the first inning. Brennah McLaughlin doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

DCC evened things up at two in the bottom of the first inning. An error scored one run for the Buccaneers. They then pulled away for good in the second inning on a homerun by Tyra Coats on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.