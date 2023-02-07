Jaylene Silha

Jaylene Silha puts up a basket in the Lady Devils' game against Fergus on Friday.

 Marcy Smith photo

The Lady Red Devils traveled to Lewistown to take on the Fergus High School Lady Golden Eagles on Friday. The Lady Devils put 41 points on the board against Fergus, but came up short of victory. Fergus won the contest 50-41. Coach Trevor Houck said he is proud of the Lady Devils’ effort.

”This was our best overall game as far putting together four straight quarters. Our competitive effort and execution was very consistent,” Houck said.

Jamie Ausk Crisafulli can be reached at jcrisafulli@rangerreview.com.