The Lady Red Devils traveled to Lewistown to take on the Fergus High School Lady Golden Eagles on Friday. The Lady Devils put 41 points on the board against Fergus, but came up short of victory. Fergus won the contest 50-41. Coach Trevor Houck said he is proud of the Lady Devils’ effort.
”This was our best overall game as far putting together four straight quarters. Our competitive effort and execution was very consistent,” Houck said.
Senior Kadence Nissley suffered a knee injury early in the game which forced coaches to shorten up the bench rotation, and the players responded well.
”The girls played with a lot of effort and energy and as a result kept the game close until the end,” Houck said. Senior Mallory Robinson and junior Codi Nagle led the team in scoring with 14 points each. The Lady Devils’ regular season is winding down quickly. They will travel to Wolf Point on Thursday night and will host Billings Central on Saturday, with the varsity contest starting at 7 p.m.
Seniors will be recognized at the final home game against Sidney on Feb. 17.
Glendive 6 13 14 8 — 41
Fergus 15 8 15 12 — 50
DCHS Scoring: Codi Nagle 14, Mallory Robinson 14, Mataya Tipton 5, Jaylene Silha 5, Sari Murphy 2, Jane Harrison 1 Jamie Ausk Crisafulli can be reached at jcrisafulli@rangerreview.com.