The Lady Devils ended their regular season with a win Friday, as they defeated the visiting Sidney Eagles 34-29 on senior night.
“(I was) very pleased with our effort and focus,” Coach Trevor Houck said. “Defensively we were very solid for the entire contest. It was really good to see these girls get a conference win going into our divisional tournament this week.”
Senior Mallory Robinson had a great final game on her home court, scoring 19 points and earning four steals for the Lady Devils. She ends the season as the sixth leading scorer for Northeast A, with an average of 9.8 points per game. She shot 68.7% from the free throw line during the season, putting her in seventh place in the conference.
Junior Codi Nagle, who had eight points against Sidney, was also a conference leader in several categories. She was No. 1 in rebounds, averaging 8.2 per game during the regular season. She was also the 10th leading scorer, averaging 7.4 points her game.
Junior Jane Harrison was sixth in the conference for steals, averaging 2.4 per game.
The Lady Devils will enter the Eastern A Divisional Tournament in the No. 4 spot for the Northeast A Conference. They finished the season with a 1-7 conference record and a 3-15 record overall.
They will take on Park High School at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A win Wednesday morning would advance to the Lady Devils to play Billings Central (No. 1 out of the Southeast) at 5 p.m. Wednesday. A loss would move the team to the 3:30 p.m. game on Thursday.
“(In the opening game) we play a Park team that has not won a lot but has improved throughout the year. If we bring the level of effort and focus we have the last couple weeks, I believe we can have some success in the tournament,” Houck said.
DCHS 34, Sidney 29
Glendive — 9 8 9 8 — 34
Sidney — 6 6 6 11 — 29
Mallory Robinson 19; Codi Nagle 8; Maggie Schock 3; Sari Murphy 2; Jane Harrison 2