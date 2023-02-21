Eastern A Divisional Girls Basketball Tourney Bracket

The Lady Devils ended their regular season with a win Friday, as they defeated the visiting Sidney Eagles 34-29 on senior night.

“(I was) very pleased with our effort and focus,” Coach Trevor Houck said. “Defensively we were very solid for the entire contest. It was really good to see these girls get a conference win going into our divisional tournament this week.”

