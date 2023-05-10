Ailey Skerritt collected four hits in four at bats, as the Red Devils defeated the Custer County Cowgirls 14-13 on Tuesday. Skerritt singled in the second, tripled in the third, singled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.
The Dawson County High School team collected 16 hits and Custer County Varsity Cowgirls had 14 in the high-scoring affair.
The Lady Devils captured the lead in the second inning when Grace Peoples reached on a dropped third strike.
DCHS evened things up at 13 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jaelin Jimison doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
After the Cowgirls scored four runs in the top of the fifth, the Red Devils answered with four of their own. Custer County scored when Izabelle Wagner singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Ella Anderson singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, Samantha Brown drew a walk, scoring one run, and Ella Anderson drew a walk, scoring one run. DCHS then answered when Abby Wurm homered on a 3-0 count, scoring two runs and Tayla Undem singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Lady Devils took the lead for good with one run in the fourth inning. In the fourth Abby Barnick grounded out, scoring one run.
Custer County scored five runs in the fourth inning. The Cowgirls' big bats were led by Wagner, Jacie Chapweske, and Brown, who all drove in runs.
Hatty Eaton got the start for Lady Red Devils. The righthander surrendered eight runs on eight hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out five.
Anderson toed the rubber for Custer County. Anderson surrendered 14 runs on 16 hits over six innings, striking out four. Katelyn Harding threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.
DCHS smacked one home run on the day. Wurm put one out in the fifth inning.
The Lady Red Devils racked up 16 hits. Skerritt, Wurm, Meredith Sackman, and Undem each collected multiple hits for Lady Red Devils softball. Skerritt led Lady Red Devils softball with four hits in four at bats. Skerritt led Lady Devils with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with ten stolen bases.
Sophia Schock, Gabe Higbee and Grace Peoples are this year's DCHS senior players.