Ailey Skerritt collected four hits in four at bats, as the Red Devils defeated the Custer County Cowgirls 14-13 on Tuesday. Skerritt singled in the second, tripled in the third, singled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.

The Dawson County High School team collected 16 hits and Custer County Varsity Cowgirls had 14 in the high-scoring affair.