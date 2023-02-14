The Dawson County High School Lady Devils lost games to Wolf Point Thursday and to Billings Central on Saturday.

Senior Mallory Robinson had a big night in the game against Wolf Point, scoring 20 points and pulling in five rebounds for the Lady Devils. The Lady Devils fought hard to tie the game before the buzzer, bringing the game to overtime. However, the Lady Wolves from Wolf Point were able to outscore the DCHS team 8-5 in the OT period to take the 46-43 win.