The Dawson County High School Lady Devils lost games to Wolf Point Thursday and to Billings Central on Saturday.
Senior Mallory Robinson had a big night in the game against Wolf Point, scoring 20 points and pulling in five rebounds for the Lady Devils. The Lady Devils fought hard to tie the game before the buzzer, bringing the game to overtime. However, the Lady Wolves from Wolf Point were able to outscore the DCHS team 8-5 in the OT period to take the 46-43 win.
"(I'm) very proud of our consistent play on the road the last two games. We played well in Fergus and it carried over into this contest with Wolf Point. Unfortunately we came up a little short in the end," Coach Trevor Houck said.
The Lady Devils struggled with a shot bench during the game against Billings Central after started Jane Harrison was pulled due to an injury early in the game. The team previously lost started Kadence Nissley to knee injury against Fergus. Harrison will be back playing this week.
Central won the game 46-29.
"We fought extremely hard for three quarters," Houck said. "We competed at a very high level until fatigue set in. Losing Harrison in the first half to an injury really shortened our bench and just couldn't keep playing at the level that is required when playing a team like Billings Central. I am very pleased with how we are playing right now as our season winds. (I am) looking forward to the next two weeks."
Robinson was again the leading scorer for the Lady Devils with 15 points.
The Lady Devils have one more game in the regular season as they will host Sidney on Friday, with varsity started at 6 p.m. The Lady Devils will head to divisional the following week.