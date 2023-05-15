Softball bracket

The Dawson County High School Lady Red Devils were in Butte over the weekend competing in the Laverne Combo Softball Invitational. The Lady Devils went 0-4 at the tournament to end their regular season. They will compete in the 2023 Eastern A Divisional Tournament in Billings this week. The Devils will face Hardin at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

DCHS 3, Columbia Falls 18