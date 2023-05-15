The Dawson County High School Lady Red Devils were in Butte over the weekend competing in the Laverne Combo Softball Invitational. The Lady Devils went 0-4 at the tournament to end their regular season. They will compete in the 2023 Eastern A Divisional Tournament in Billings this week. The Devils will face Hardin at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
DCHS 3, Columbia Falls 18
The Lady Devils fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 18-3 loss to Columbia Falls Wildkats on Friday. Columbia Falls scored on a groundout by Maddie Moultray and a home run by Haden Peters in the first inning.
The Lady Devils struggled to contain the high-powered offense of the Wildkats, giving up 18 runs.
Columbia Falls got things started in the first inning when Moultray grounded out, scoring one run.
The Lady Devils scored three runs in the third inning. DCHS scored its runs on an RBI home run by Tayla Undem.
Columbia Falls scored six runs in the second inning.
Moultray led things off in the pitcher's circle for Columbia Falls. The righthander allowed three hits and three runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
Jaelin Jimison was in the circle for the Lady Devils. Jimison went four innings, allowing 18 runs on 17 hits.
DCHS launched one home run on the day when Undem put one out in the third inning.
Undem, Hatty Eaton, and Anna Hull all had one hit to lead the Lady Devils. The DCHS team didn't commit a single error in the field. Abby Wurm had four chances in the field, the most on the team.
DCHS 3, Corvallis 10
The Lady Devils struggled to get their offense going on Friday, getting easily dispatched by the Corvallis Blue Devils, 10-3.
DCHS got on the board in the first inning when Tayla Undem tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
Corvallis pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. In the second Makaia McEwen singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, Ella Daly doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs, and Sophie Cooper doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Corvallis Blue Devil Varsity scored six runs in the third inning. Corvallis Blue Devil Varsity big bats were led by Daly, Cooper, Jadyn Greenwood, Emma Cashell, and Ava Loran, all driving in runs in the inning.
Sydney Wolsky got the start for Corvallis. Wolsky lasted two innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out three.
Hatty Eaton was in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Devils. The righthander allowed nine hits and ten runs over three innings.
DCHS totaled eight hits in the game. Sophia Schock and Undem each collected two hits to lead Lady Devils.
Corvallis collected nine hits.
DCHS 2, Polson 6
Saturday's game against Polson Pirates was a heartbreaker for the Lady Devils, as they lost the lead late in a 6-2 defeat. The game was tied at two with Polson batting in the bottom of the fourth when Carli Maley homered on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs.
The Lady Devils got on the board in the first inning when Jaelin Jimison singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Polson knotted the game up at two in the bottom of the second inning. Mckenna Hanson drove in one when Hanson singled.
Samantha Rensvold was in the circle for Polsons. The pitcher surrendered two runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Jimison toed the rubber for Lady Devils. The pitcher allowed 12 hits and six runs over four innings, striking out four.
The Lady Devils tallied eight hits on the day. Abby Barnick, Sophia Schock and Jimison all had two hits to lead Lady Devils. Lady Devils didn't commit a single error in the field. Haylee Mcgrane had four chances in the field, the most on the team.
DCHS 1, Florence 9
The Lady Devils fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 9-1 loss to Florence-Carlton on Saturday. The Falcons scored on a home run by Rylee Yeoman and a home run by Madison Potter in the first inning.
The Lady Devils struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Florence-Carlton, giving up nine runs.
DCHS got on the board in the first inning. Lady Devils scored one run when Hatty Eaton doubled.
Florence-Carlton scored four runs in the third inning.
Kenzy Pickering was in the pitcher's circle for Florence. The fireballer went three innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out three and walking zero.
Eaton was in the circle for Lady Devils. The righthander lasted four innings, allowing nine hits and nine runs while striking out one.
Florence-Carlton tallied three home runs on the day.
Abby Barnick, Eaton, and Anna Hull each collected one hit to lead Lady Devils.