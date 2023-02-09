The Glendive Mat Devils competed in the Miles City Invitational in January.
Following are the results for local wrestlers:
Bantam Girls 49-53
Semifinal - Emily Gaub (Project Wrestling) won by major decision over Sadie Groves (Glendive) (Maj 14-2)
Cons. Semi - Becca Willson (Miles City) won by decision over Groves (Dec 11-6)
Midget Girls 52-57
Pyper Griffith placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Griffith won by fall over Hunter Frost (Terry) (Fall 1:55)
Maci Vogal (Project Wrestling) won by fall over Griffith Fall 0:46)
Griffith won by fall over Kaelynn Penrod (Miles City) (Fall 1:37)
Livia Varner (Baker) won by fall over Griffith (Fall 0:56)
Tot Boys 39-41
Rhett Nichols scored 3.0 team points.
Maverick Neely (Shepherd) won by fall over Nichols (Fall 1:23)
Nichols won by fall over Jaxon Pretty Paint (Hardin) (Fall 1:58)
Jax Schiffer (Forsyth) won by fall over Nichols (Fall 0:36)
Tot Boys 41-42
Reeves Morford (Miles City) won by fall over Zeven Beeber (Glendive) (Fall 0:13)
Cons. Round 1 - Declan Mckamey (Colstrip) won by forfeit over Beeber (FF)
Tot Boys 42-44
Brody Sears placed 3rd and has scored 10.0 team points.
Jace Ketchum (Miles City) won by fall over Sears (Fall 0:32)
Sears won by fall over Ryker Small (Colstrip) (Fall 0:18)
Sears won by major decision over Harrison Bergquist (Shepherd) (Maj 14-3)
Sears won by decision over Ancey Rogers (Forsyth) (Dec 12-8)
Bantam Boys 47-49
Dayson Henderson placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Henderson won by fall over Raiden Fredericks (Project Wrestling) (Fall 0:35)
Carter Williams (Lockwood Wrestling Club) won by decision over Henderson (Dec 5-2)
Henderson won by fall over Kaisen Conroy (Baker) (Fall 0:27)
Godrik Agnew (Miles City) won by fall over Henderson(Fall 2:17)
Bantam Boys 54-57
Jameson Irigoin scored 3.0 team points.
Dylan Eisele (Baker) won by fall over Irigoin ((Fall 2:50)
Irigoin won by fall over Kyson Meidinger (Miles City) (Fall 0:16)
Brooks Peterson (Shepherd) won by decision over Irigoin (Dec 8-4)
Bantam Boys 58-63
Sam Rugg placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Rugg (won by forfeit over Gary Plenty Buffalo (Hardin) (FF)
Rugg won by decision over Ryder Hoyem (Lockwood Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-2)
Rugg won by fall over Royce Portwine (Dickinson) (Fall 2:56)
Bantam Boys 60-64
Jace Huber placed 5th and cored 4.0 team points.
Huber (won by fall over Jayce Lozier (Colstrip) (Fall 0:20)
Stryker Singer (Hardin) won by fall over Huber (Fall 2:17)
Caleb Dauenhauer (Miles City) won by fall over Huber(Fall 0:50)
Calgary Spring (Baker) won by decision over Huber (Dec 11-4)
Tizer Barnhart (Broadus) won by fall over Huber (Fall 1:31)
Bantam Boys 64-70
Kwynn Thoeny placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
Thoeny won by decision over Emmett Duncan (Miles City) (Dec 8-5)
Mason Smith (Shepherd) won by decision over Thoeny (Dec 7-6)
Thoeny (won by fall over Trevor Schantz (Miles City) (Fall 0:24)
Thoeny won by decision over Emmett Duncan (Miles City) (Dec 6-2)
Bantam Boys 64-70
Semifinal - William Fay (Forsyth) won by fall over Gus Peyatt (Glendive) (Fall 0:33)
Emmett Duncan (Miles City) won by fall over Peyatt (Fall 1:20)
Midget Boys 58-61
Brenner Dassinger scored 4.0 team points.
Dassinger won by fall over Cody Draine (Broadus) (Fall 2:30)
Benson Kalloch (Miles City) won by decision over Dassinger (Dec 6-4)
Elam Porter (Hardin) won by forfeit over Dassinger (FF)
Midget Boys 60-63
Quarterfinal - Ransom Schock (Lockwood Wrestling Club) won by decision over Zaxston Koffler (Glendive) (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Max Iverson (Miles City) won by fall over Zaxston Koffler (Glendive) (Fall 2:18)
Midget Boys 80-84
Brody Styren (Shepherd) won by fall over Greene ((Fall 1:17)
Jaxon Dschaak (Glendive) won by fall over Greene (Fall 1:19)
Midget Boys 80-84
Jaxon Dschaak placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Dschaak won by fall over Malek Mahdi (Miles City) (Fall 0:13)
Semifinal - Treylan Harbaugh (Baker) won by fall over Dschaak (Fall 0:52)
Dschaak won by fall over Remington Greene (Glendive) (Fall 1:19)
Dschaak won by decision over Liam Dahl (Baker) (Dec 8-4)
Midget Boys 75-77
Laramie Zeimer scored 1.0 team points.
Jet Fox (Miles City) won by fall over Zeimer (Fall 0:18)
Zeimer (Glendive) won by decision over Leo Enos (Baker) (Dec 8-6)
Cons. Semi - Chance Bixby (Colstrip) won by fall over Zeimer (Fall 2:38)
Novice Boys 64-66
Jack Rugg placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
Ryker Nixdorf (Glasgow) won by fall over Rugg (Fall 1:43)
Elise Steiger (Forsyth) won by fall over Rugg (Fall 1:40)
Rugg won by decision over Anders Aune (Glasgow) (Dec 3-2)
Novice Boys 68-73
Ryder Griffith placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
Roger Iverson (Miles City) won by fall over Griffith (Fall 0:49)
Griffith won by fall over Holden York (Miles City) (Fall 2:50)
Griffith won by major decision over Owen VanSetten (Shepherd) (Maj 9-0)
Shane Redding (Hardin) won by decision over Griffith (Dec 7-0)
Novice Boys 75-82
Braxtyyn Lee placed 2nd and scored 15.0 team points.
Lee won by fall over Adam Jare (Colstrip) (Fall 0:41)
Lee won by fall over Luke Broell (Miles City) (Fall 0:52)
Boden Bingen (Project Wrestling) won in sudden victory - 1 over Lee (SV-1 6-4)
Novice Boys 79-83
Liam Huber placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
Huber won by decision over Lander Dauenhauer (Miles City) (Dec 6-0)
Huber won by major decision over Crey Pinkerton (Forsyth) (Maj 11-2)
Teague Ramaeker (Project Wrestling) won by fall over Huber Glendive) (Fall 0:34)
Novice Boys 86-94
Durand Redfox (Colstrip) won by decision over Carson Sager (Glendive) (Dec 4-2)
Quort Beardsley (Miles City) won by fall over Sager (Fall 1:22)
Novice Boys 104-113
Mason Sager placed 2nd and scored 13.0 team points.
Sager won by fall over Cameron Grey Eagle (Terry) (Fall 0:52)
Sager won by decision over Zachary Gergen (Miles City) (Dec 6-3)
Leandro Moran (Shepherd) won by fall over Sager (Fall 2:23)
Novice Boys 118-126
Kale Thoeny placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
Thoeny (won by fall over Conrad Hofer (Shepherd) (Fall 2:42)
Blake Vogel (Project Wrestling) won by fall over Thoeny ((Fall 0:38)
Thoeny won by major decision over Conrad Hofer (Shepherd) (Maj 12-0)
Cadet Boys 124-134
Alex Peratt placed 3rd and scored 5.0 team points.
Konrad Smith (Project Wrestling) won by fall over Peratt (Fall 3:57)
Round 2 - Tyson Selby (Shepherd) won by fall over Peratt (Fall 0:28)