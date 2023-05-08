The DCHS track team competed in the Sidney Invitational on Saturday with just a few athletes gone for the State Music Festival.
With several meets coming up in a short time span this next week, Coach Tom Temple noted the Red Devils didn't run all the events for some athletes.
"So I was pretty happy to see the boys finish second in the meet and the girls fourth without our top scorer Codi Nagle," he added.
There were some outstanding performances despite the blustery conditions.
Kohbe Smith won and qualified for his fourth individual event at the state meet by running an excellent time in the 200 meters. Jane Harrison also won the 200 and was just shy of running a qualifying time. Three DCHS girls placed in the 200, all of which ran personal best times. There were also three girls who placed in both the triple and long jump, led by eighth grader Bergen Maher who PR'd in both those events.
Megan Frank added another personal record performance in the pole vault and was the leadoff runner in the girls 4x100 relay that also won that event.
On the boys' side the Red Devils had a couple more winners including Anthony Ackerman in the 3200 meters, Teagan Wahl in the javelin, and the boys nearly qualified for state by winning the 4x400 meter relay. Three Red Devil boys placed in both the shot put and discus.
DCHS will host the Twilight Meet on Friday afternoon.
Following are the Red Devil results from the Sidney Invitational:
BOYS
100 Meters
10. 11 Taden Sokoloski 12.04a; 18. 11 Parker Knoll 12.54aPR; 28. 9 Drew White 13.01a; 29. 9 Laiken Ollerman 13.04a
200 Meters
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 22.44aPR; 13. 11 Parker Knoll 25.70aPR; 17. 9 Drew White 26.68aPR
400 Meters
9. 9 Dante Hopper 1:01.12a
800 Meters
13. 10 Connor Higbee 2:28.41aPR; 20. 9 Daimen Jackson 2:40.16a
3200 Meters
1. 11 Anthony Ackerman 10:19.64aPR; 4. 11 Aydin Jackson 10:50.97aSR; 8. 9 Pierson Bell 11:58.39aPR
110m Hurdles
5. 10 Keagen Smith 18.22a
300m Hurdles
5. 10 Daniel Steinbron 48.66a; 6. 9 Mino Lucido 52.61aPR; 10 Keagen Smith SCR
4x100 Relay
3. 11 Chase Crockett, 11 Kohbe Smith, 11 Parker Knoll, 11 Taden Sokoloski 46.77a
7. 9 Drew White, 9 Laiken Ollerman, 10 Caden Claussen, 10 Daniel Steinbron 50.11a
4x400 Relay
1. 11 Anthony Ackerman, 10 Jaden Silha, 11 Taden Sokoloski, 11 Kohbe Smith 3:34.38a;
5. 9 Dante Hopper, 11 Parker Knoll, 9 Laiken Ollerman, 10 Daniel Steinbron 4:06.62a;
8. 9 Pierson Bell, 11 Aydin Jackson, 10 Wyatt Robinson, 9 Daimen Jackson 4:17.70a
Shot Put
2. 11 Riley Phipps 45' 4; 4. 11 Teagan Wahl 41' 2PR; 5. 10 Levi Eaton 40' 9; 11. 10 Bridger Schipman 35' 3; 13. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 34' 10.5; 25. 9 Noah Williamson 30' 6PR; 27. 9 Cole Thornton 30' 0.5PR; 28. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 29' 3.5
Discus
3. 10 Levi Eaton 135' 7PR; 4. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 131' 11PR; 6. 11 Teagan Wahl 126' 4PR; 19. 9 Noah Williamson 90' 2PR; 33. 9 Cole Thornton 71' 6PR; 38. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 64' 8; 39. 10 Bridger Schipman 63' 9
Javelin
1. 11 Teagan Wahl 163' 9; 10. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 111' 1PR; 19. 10 Connor Higbee 94' 4
High Jump
3. 12 Michael Murphy 5' 6
Pole Vault
4. 11 Taden Sokoloski 11' 6SR; 7. 12 Ryan Desaye 9' 6
Long Jump
8. 10 Keagen Smith 17' 5.5; 11. 9 Laiken Ollerman 16' 10.25
Triple Jump
2. 12 Michael Murphy 39' 9.5PR; 6. 11 Chase Crockett 37' 1
GIRLS
100 Meters
5. 9 Emma Buckley 13.79a; 7. 9 Madison Nottestad 14.00aPR; 9. 8 Bergen Maher 14.31a
200 Meters
1. 11 Jane Harrison 27.07aPR; 3. 9 Emma Buckley 27.63aPR; 4. 10 Maggie Schock 27.90aPR
800 Meters
6. 12 Abby Stinnett 2:48.65aSR; 11. 11 Jenna Brown 3:06.40aPR
3200 Meters
10. 10 Jaylene Silha 14:32.30aPR
100m Hurdles
4. 11 Jane Harrison 19.26aPR; 6. 10 Sari Murphy 19.93aPR
300m Hurdles
5. 11 Jane Harrison 52.85a; 7. 9 Emma Buckley 56.52a
4x100 Relay
1. 12 Megan Frank, 10 Maggie Schock, 11 Jane Harrison, 9 Emma Buckley 52.27a; 6. 9 Kaitlin Brown, 8 Bergen Maher, 9 Madison Nottestad, 9 Lily Hatfield 55.97a
Shot Put
2. 12 Emily Nentwig 33' 1; 17. 10 Marina Schock 27' 6; 26. 9 Starr Larsen 25' 5.5; 35. 9 Baylee Holley 21' 9.5PR
Discus
10. 12 Emily Nentwig 86' 3; 13. 10 Marina Schock 82' 4.5; 29. 9 Starr Larsen 65' 4.5; 37. 9 Baylee Holley 51' 1
Javelin
6. 9 Lily Hatfield 88' 11; 10. 10 Marina Schock 82' 3PR; 20. 9 Madison Nottestad 67' 8
High Jump
6. 10 Sari Murphy 4' 4; 6. 12 Mataya Tipton 4' 4
Pole Vault
2. 12 Megan Frank 10' 6PR; 6. 10 Maggie Schock 8' 0; 7. 9 Madison Nottestad 7' 6PR
Long Jump
3. 8 Bergen Maher 15' 6.5PR; 7. 12 Megan Frank 14' 7.5PR
Triple Jump
3. 8 Bergen Maher 33' 4.75PR; 4. 12 Mataya Tipton 33' 0.25PR; 6. 10 Sari Murphy 32' 6; 9. 9 Kaitlin Brown 29' 8.75; 12. 9 Lily Hatfield 28' 2.5PR