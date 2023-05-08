Jane Harrison

Junior Jane Harrison won the 200M at the Sidney Invitational on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

The DCHS track team competed in the Sidney Invitational on Saturday with just a few athletes gone for the State Music Festival.

With several meets coming up in a short time span this next week, Coach Tom Temple noted the Red Devils didn't run all the events for some athletes.

