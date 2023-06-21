Red Devil Football Camp for 1st-5th grade will be Tuesday, June 27 through Thursday, June 29. Camp times will be 8:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m. The camp will be held at the Oakland Athletic Complex.

Campers will register the first day of camp by the concession stands. Cost of the camp will be $40. If you have two or more campers the cost will be $30 per camper.

