The Dawson County High School Red Devils won two games on opening day of the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament to advance to the semi-final round where they were set to face Hardin Friday night at 8 p.m.
The Red Devils and Hardin Bulldogs did not play each other during the regular season. A win Friday would put the Red Devils in the championship game Saturday night against the winner of the Lewistown and Billings Central matchup.
The DCHS team opened the tournament Wednesday with a solid 69-40 win over Park High School in the first afternoon game. The Red Devil bench played a big role in the victory.
“It was a total team win,” Coach Wade Murphy said Thursday. “I was really proud of how our kids came out and got after it. It was about as good a start as we could have hoped for. It was a lot of fun to see the kids play so well.”
Nine Red Devils were in the scoring column against Park, led by sophomore Levi Eaton with 15 points and junior Chase Crockett with 14.
The Red Devils were back on the court at the Rimrock Auto Arena at 8 p.m. Wednesday where they defeated Lockwood, the No. 1 team out of the Southeast A Conference, 49-46.
The Red Devils fell behind early in the game, trailing by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
The DCHS team fought its way back to take the lead halfway through the third quarter. The game was tied up several times, but after the Red Devils gained the lead, they never let the Lockwood team back on top.
A Lockwood field goal tied the game with 33 second left, but key free throws in the final 30 seconds by junior Kohbe Smith gave the Red Devils the win.
“What a really gutsy effort by the kids. They never quit and they kept making plays when we needed them. It was great to see them able to finish a close game in that environment,” Murphy said.
Smith led the Red Devils in scoring, including adding the team’s final five points at the free-throw line. Smith had 12 points against Lockwood, followed by Michael Murphy with 10.
Glendive 4 13 15 17 — 49
Lockwood 11 12 8 15 — 46
GLENDIVE: Kohbe Smith 12; Michael Murphy 10; Chase Crockett 8; Riley Phipps 6; Carter Amsler 5; Levi Eaton 4; Kaden Haffner 2; Shann McPherson 2.
The Lady Devils played some of their best basketball of the season at the Eastern A Divisionals in Billings this week, winning two games and losing two, including a Friday morning game to Custer County 39-34 to end their season.
The Lady Devils defeated Park 44-26 in their opening game of the tournament on Wednesday. The lost to a tough Billings Central team 70-19 Wednesday but bounced back with a 48-43 win over Lockwood Thursday.
Glendive 48, Lockwood 43
Glendive 14 13 10 11 — 48
Lockwood 13 12 8 10 — 43
GLENDIVE: Mallory Robinson 12; Codi Nagel 11; Jane Harrison 10; Sari Murphy 9; Maggie Schock 4; Mataya Tipton 2.