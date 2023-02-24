NEW Red Devil Logo

The Dawson County High School Red Devils won two games on opening day of the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament to advance to the semi-final round where they were set to face Hardin Friday night at 8 p.m.

The Red Devils and Hardin Bulldogs did not play each other during the regular season. A win Friday would put the Red Devils in the championship game Saturday night against the winner of the Lewistown and Billings Central matchup.

