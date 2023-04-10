The Wibaux Invitational Track Meet was held at Oakland Athletic Complex on Friday.
The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Friday due to weather, something that had a big effect on the early weeks of spring sports this year. A few teams cancelled with the date change and a couple were added to make up the 31 teams in attendance.
"It was a huge meet," DCHS Coach Tom Temple said. "Havre made the long trip down for the meet and Fargo Davies had one athlete run who was trying to qualify for their state meet."
There were over 80 athletes in each of the throwing events.
Junior Teagan Wahl was second in the javelin, Emily Nentwig was second in the discus and Riley Phipps won the shot put.
"That being said, if you are in the top 6, you've had a great day," Temple said.
Other individual DCHS winners on the day were Megan Frank in the pole vault, now ranked second in the state; and Kohbe Smith in the 400.
Even with some missing team members, the DCHS teams did well.
"The boys team finished second, but we didn't compete at full strength. Our girls were fifth and we were missing some athletes off that squad who were out of town," Temple said.
Following are the results of Friday's meet (place, grade, name, mark; PR=personal record, SR=season record:
BOYS
100 Meters: 6. 11 Taden Sokoloski 12.21aSR; 45. 11 Parker Knoll 13.22aSR; 55. 9 Drew White 13.48aPR; 67. 9 Mino Lucido 13.95aPR
200 Meters: 31. 11 Parker Knoll 26.84aSR; 51. 9 Drew White 28.52a; 54. 9 Mino Lucido 28.86a
400 Meters: 1. 11 Kohbe Smith 52.05aSR; 9. 9 Laiken Ollerman 57.60aPR
800 Meters: 4. 10 Jaden Silha 2:05.15aPR; 25. 9 Dante Hopper 2:26.20aPR; 29. 10 Connor Higbee 2:29.29aPR; 35. 9 Pierson Bell 2:35.91aPR
1600 Meters: 3. 10 Jaden Silha 4:41.85a; 7. 11 Anthony Ackerman 4:53.17aPR; 15. 10 Wyatt Robinson 5:32.95aSR; 28. 9 Pierson Bell 5:45.83aPR; 29. 9 Dante Hopper 5:49.30a
3200 Meters: 2. 11 Anthony Ackerman 10:39.15aPR; 4. 10 Wyatt Robinson 11:29.13aPR
110m Hurdles: 4. 10 Keagen Smith 18.09aPR
4x100 Relay: 3. 11 Chase Crockett, 11 Kohbe Smith, 11 Layton Buckley, 11 Taden Sokoloski 45.74a; 15. 10 Keagen Smith, 9 Laiken Ollerman, 10 Caden Claussen, 10 Daniel Steinbron 49.38a
4x400 Relay: 2. 10 Keagen Smith, 10 Jaden Silha, 11 Chase Crockett, 11 Kohbe Smith 3:42.82a; 10. 9 Laiken Ollerman, 9 Dante Hopper, 10 Daniel Steinbron, 11 Parker Knoll 4:07.35a
Shot Put: 1. 11 Riley Phipps 46-00.50PR; 12. 11 Teagan Wahl 38-08.50SR; 23. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 36-04.00; 26. 12 Michael Marley 35-09.50SR; 30. 10 Levi Eaton 33-02.50; 41. 11 Zander Dingfelder 30-09.50SR; 45. 9 Noah Williamson 30-05.00PR; 53. 10 Bridger Schipman 29-04.00P; 59. 9 Cole Thornton 28-02.50; 65. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 26-08.00SR; 71. 9 Nathan Marley 21-07.00PR
Discus: 5. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 117-05; 6. 11 Riley Phipps 115-10PR; 9. 11 Teagan Wahl 111-09SR; 14. 12 Michael Marley 108-06SR; 32. 10 Levi Eaton 89-11; 36. 11 Zander Dingfelder 86-11SR; 61. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 66-09SR; 63. 9 Cole Thornton 63-06PR; 65. 9 Noah Williamson 60-11; 73. 10 Bridger Schipman 54-05PR; 76. 9 Nathan Marley 52-00PR
Javelin: 2. 11 Teagan Wahl 161-03PR; 14. 12 Michael Marley 126-09SR; 30. 10 Levi Eaton 101-09; 32. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 100-03; 58. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 56-01SR
High Jump: 6. 12 Michael Murphy 5-10.00PR
Pole Vault: 6. 11 Taden Sokoloski 10-00.00; 10. 10 Ryan Carney 9-06.00PR; 14. 12 Ryan Desaye 8-00.00PR
Long Jump: 21. 9 Laiken Ollerman 17-06.50
Triple Jump: 6. 11 Chase Crockett 37-11.25SR; 19. 10 Caden Claussen 33-09.25
GIRLS
200 Meters: 6. 10 Maggie Schock 28.09aPR
800 Meters: 14. 10 Jaylene Silha 2:45.68aPR; 26. 11 Jenna Brown 3:10.22aPR
1600 Meters: 11. 10 Jaylene Silha 6:18.86aPR; 24. 11 Jenna Brown 7:23.60aPR
100m Hurdles: 11. 9 Emma Buckley 20.53aPR
4x100 Relay: 4. 12 Megan Frank, 10 Maggie Schock, 9 Emma Buckley, 12 Mataya Tipton 54.08a
4x400 Relay: 5. 10 Maggie Schock, 10 Jaylene Silha, 12 Mataya Tipton, 9 Emma Buckley 4:38.66a
Shot Put: 4. 11 Codi Nagle 33-10.00PR; 9. 12 Emily Nentwig 29-08.75; 19. 10 Marina Schock 27-01.50; 49. 9 Starr Larsen 19-08.75; 57. 9 Baylee Holley 17-09.50
Discus: 2. 12 Emily Nentwig 94-01SR; 16. 10 Marina Schock 75-05SR; 35. 9 Starr Larsen 61-01P; 53. 9 Baylee Holley 52-11
Javelin: 19. 9 Madison Nottestad 69-10PR; 27. 10 Marina Schock 61-09SR; 28. 9 Starr Larsen 61-08PR; 48. 9 Baylee Holley 37-04
High Jump: 4. 11 Codi Nagle 4-10.00; 9. 12 Mataya Tipton 4-06.00PR; 9. 9 Kaitlin Brown 4-06.00; 15. 8 Bergen Maher 4-04.00PR
Pole Vault: 1. 12 Megan Frank 10-00.00PR; 4. 11 Codi Nagle 9-00.00; 7. 10 Maggie Schock 8-00.00; 8. 9 Lily Hatfield 7-06.00PR
Long Jump: 13. 8 Bergen Maher 14-05.00PR; 26. 12 Mataya Tipton 13-05.50
Triple Jump: 8. 12 Mataya Tipton 31-07.50PR; 18. 8 Bergen Maher 28-06.00PR