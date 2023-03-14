The Dawson County High School Red Devils had a solid showing at the Class A State Boys Basketball Tournament over the weekend, with their season ending with an overtime loss to Frenchtown Saturday morning.
After losing to Dillon in their opening game on Thursday, the Red Devils took a convincing 62-49 win over Columbia Falls on Friday.
Coach Wade Murphy noted that the team came out with a lot of confidence Friday and played really well.
“We shot the ball well and when we settled down on defense. I thought the second quarter was as good as we could play. I was just overall really proud of how much confidence they played with,” Murphy said.
Trailing 16-9 after the first quarter, Glendive outscored Columbia Falls 26-5 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
According to 406 Sports stats, Michael Murphy led Glendive with 19 points (7 of 9 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3), Levi Eaton scored 15 (6 of 11, 3 of 7), Chase Crockett had 11 (4 of 7, 2 of 3) and Riley Phipps added 10 (2 of 2, 1 of 1, 5 of 5 on free throws).
The Red Devils played Frenchtown on Saturday morning in a game that kept everyone in the stands and those listening or watching at home on the edge of their seats.
The score was 13-13 after one quarter, 19-19 at halftime, 33-32 in Glendive’s favor through three and 48-48 at the end of regulation at Gallatin High School, with Frenchtown ultimately taking the 51-50 win in overtime.
“Once again the kids played with a lot of confidence,” Murphy said. “Frenchtown is a really good team. It was just one of those games that came down to a play here or a play there. The kids played hard and stuck together. I couldn’t be more proud of them and their effort.”
Crockett led Glendive (10-15) with 13 points, Murphy had 10 and Eaton added nine, according to 406 Sports.
While the overtime loss Saturday morning was a bit of a heartbreaker, the Devils’ state appearance was impressive considering the team’s fourth place conference finish and 2-7 conference record. The DCHS team came together at just the right time to make a successful post-season run.
“What a great finish to our season,” Murphy said.
“What can I really say about this group of kids? More than anything I was really impressed with their chemistry and team unity. They played well together and had fun doing it. They never quit,” the Red Devil coach said, adding the team members encouraged each other and pushed each other to get better every day.
“They are an extremely coachable group of young men who took to heart the things their coaches told them,” Murphy said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them as a group. They really were a team. I’m extremely appreciative of their efforts and willingness to be coached. I’m excited for this group of returning kids and what they could accomplish.”
The Red Devils will lose three seniors — Michael Murphy, Jake Williams and Kaden Haffner — to graduation.