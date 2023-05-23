The Red Devils track and field teams had a successful weekend at the Eastern A Divisional Meet in Sidney.

Both the boys and girls track teams added many more qualifiers to the state track meet which will be held this week in Laurel. In all, the Red Devils will be taking 25 athletes –13 boys and 12 girls — to compete at the state meet. Juniors Jane Harrison and Kohbe Smith qualified to compete in the maximum five events at the state track meet.

Jamie Crisafulli can be reached at

jcrisafulli@rangerreview.com.

