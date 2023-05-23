The Red Devils track and field teams had a successful weekend at the Eastern A Divisional Meet in Sidney.
Both the boys and girls track teams added many more qualifiers to the state track meet which will be held this week in Laurel. In all, the Red Devils will be taking 25 athletes –13 boys and 12 girls — to compete at the state meet. Juniors Jane Harrison and Kohbe Smith qualified to compete in the maximum five events at the state track meet.
“We started off with some nice performances on Friday including a big personal best long jump for Bergen Maher and personal bests for Taden Sokoloski and Ryan Carney in the pole vault. Our girls 4x100 also ran their fastest time of the season, qualifying by both place and time and Riley Phipps improved his personal record in the discus by nearly 20 feet,” Coach Tom Temple said.
He added that the highlight of Friday was Kohbe Smith winning the long jump and breaking the Eastern A Divisional record. The previous record was 21’5” and Smith marked 22’7.5” at the event.
Saturday included more impressive performances.
Codi Nagle led the way for the girls by placing second in her first javelin competition of the season and tying for first in the pole vault, only to lose a lengthy jumpoff or the top position. Nagle also placed third in the shot put and second in the high jump.
“She is truly an amazing athlete,” Temple noted.
Going into the last event, the 1600 relay, the boys needed to win the event and have Lewistown finish no higher than fourth to bring home a third place trophy.
“We did win the event, but in a dead heat tie with Laurel. We had to split the points for first and second with them and ended up fourth place by one point. It was a gutsy performance by Jaden Silha, Chase Crockett, Anthony Ackerman, and Khobe Smith, who made up a 30 meter gap to pull into the lead,” Temple said.
Other Eastern A Divisional champions for Saturday were Kohbe Smith in the triple jump and Teagan Wahl, once again, in the javelin.
He noted that the distance races at divisionals were “obscenely fast” for a divisional race. Jaden Silha ran an impressive 2:00 time in the 800 and qualified by time, which is typically in the top four times at state, but finished seventh at the Eastern A Divisional.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing how well we do next week in Laurel. This is a great group of young people to coach,” Temple added.
BOYS100 Meters
16. 11 Chase Crockett 11.87aPR
34. 11 Parker Knoll 12.65a
35. 10 Caden Claussen 12.77a
37. 9 Drew White 13.45a
200 Meters
2. 11 Kohbe Smith 22.42aPR
31. 10 Caden Claussen 25.33aPR
35. 11 Parker Knoll 25.87a
36. 9 Laiken Ollerman 26.04a
37. 9 Drew White 27.59a
400 Meters
19. 9 Laiken Ollerman 56.90aPR
26. 9 Dante Hopper 58.51aPR
800 Meters
7. 10 Jaden Silha 2:00.85aPR
20. 10 Wyatt Robinson 2:13.78aPR
24. 9 Dante Hopper 2:14.53aPR
37. 10 Connor Higbee 2:23.04aPR
41. 9 Daimen Jackson 2:28.78aPR
1600 Meters
7. 11 Anthony Ackerman 4:43.46a
22. 11 Aydin Jackson 5:06.28a
23. 10 Wyatt Robinson 5:07.56aPR
35. 9 Pierson Bell 5:31.63a
3200 Meters
9. 11 Anthony Ackerman 10:30.37a
13. 11 Aydin Jackson 10:44.79a
29. 9 Pierson Bell 12:06.92a
110m Hurdles
9. 10 Keagen Smith 17.88aPR
300m Hurdles
17. 10 Daniel Steinbron 48.29aPR
20. 10 Liam O’Shea 49.90aPR
4x100 Relay
8. 11 Parker Knoll, 11 Chase Crockett, 11 Layton Buckley, 11 Taden Sokoloski 46.42a
4x400 Relay
1. 11 Taden Sokoloski, 11 Anthony Ackerman, 10 Jaden Silha, 11 Kohbe Smith 3:30.73a
Shot Put
2. 11 Riley Phipps 49’ 2.5PR
13. 12 Michael Marley 40’ 8.5PR
16. 10 Levi Eaton 39’ 7
Discus
3. 11 Riley Phipps 140’ 3PR
5. 10 Levi Eaton 132’ 5
18. 12 Michael Marley 104’ 4
22. 11 Teagan Wahl 98’ 10
Javelin
1. 11 Teagan Wahl 166’ 1
19. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 121’ 1PR
22. 12 Michael Marley 118’ 2
24. 10 Connor Higbee 115’ 8PR
High Jump
6. 12 Michael Murphy 5’ 6
10. 11 Layton Buckley 5’ 4
Pole Vault
4. 11 Taden Sokoloski 12’ 0PR
8. 10 Ryan Carney 11’ 0PR
Long Jump
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 21’ 7.5
17. 10 Keagen Smith 18’ 1.25PR
Triple Jump
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 43’ 8PR
6. 12 Michael Murphy 41’ 2.5PR
9. 11 Chase Crockett 39’ 10.5PR
23. 10 Daniel Steinbron 34’ 1.25PR
GIRLS100 Meters
7. 11 Jane Harrison 13.60a
100 Meters
6. 11 Jane Harrison 13.44a
13. 9 Emma Buckley 13.83a
18. 8 Bergen Maher 14.24a
24. 9 Madison Nottestad 14.47a
200 Meters
6. 11 Jane Harrison 27.15a
8. 10 Maggie Schock 27.52aPR
11. 9 Emma Buckley 27.66a
800 Meters
18. 10 Jaylene Silha 2:44.05aPR
21. 12 Abby Stinnett 2:48.01aSR
27. 11 Jenna Brown 3:00.27aPR
3200 Meters
17. 10 Jaylene Silha 14:21.37aPR
100m Hurdles
8. 11 Jane Harrison 18.27a
100m Hurdles
6. 11 Jane Harrison 17.82a
12. 10 Sari Murphy 19.92a
300m Hurdles
4. 11 Jane Harrison 48.58aPR
4x100 Relay
4. 9 Emma Buckley, 10 Maggie Schock, 11 Jane Harrison, 12 Mataya Tipton 51.38a
Shot Put
3. 11 Codi Nagle 33’ 7.5
5. 12 Emily Nentwig 31’ 8.75
16. 10 Marina Schock 27’ 9
26. 9 Starr Larsen 24’ 10.5
33. 9 Baylee Holley 19’ 3.25
Discus
11. 10 Marina Schock 90’ 6PR
19. 12 Emily Nentwig 78’ 11
24. 9 Starr Larsen 74’ 3PR
30. 9 Baylee Holley 54’ 9
Javelin
2. 11 Codi Nagle 120’ 10PR
8. 9 Madison Nottestad 94’ 11
18. 9 Lily Hatfield 88’ 6
20. 10 Marina Schock 80’ 9
28. 9 Starr Larsen 60’ 4
High Jump
2. 11 Codi Nagle 4’ 10
6. 9 Kaitlin Brown 4’ 8
10. 10 Sari Murphy 4’ 6
Pole Vault
2. 11 Codi Nagle 10’ 0PR
6. 9 Lily Hatfield 8’ 6
8. 10 Maggie Schock 8’ 0
Long Jump
4. 8 Bergen Maher 16’ 4.25PR
Triple Jump
5. 8 Bergen Maher 33’ 4.25
6. 12 Mataya Tipton 33’ 3.25PR
7. 10 Sari Murphy 33’ 2.25PR
12. 9 Kaitlin Brown 31’ 7.5PR
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.