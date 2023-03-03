The Dawson County High School Red Devils had a very successful showing at the Eastern A Divisional Tournament last week, winning three games and losing only one, the championship game to No. 1 ranked Fergus High School.
The Red Devils came into the tournament in fourth place in the Northeast A Conference.
Coach Wade Murphy said the first game the Red Devils played in the tournament set the tone for success. The Red Devils defeated Park 69-40 early Wednesday.
“I really think the key to the weekend was the first game on Wednesday. I can’t say enough about the guys who came in off the bench and just took care of business allowing our starters and players who play a majority of minutes to be well rested for the Lockwood game,” Murphy said.
He added that throughout the year, developing depth has been a major focus for the Red Devils.
“... and I believe it showed this past week,” Murphy said.
The Red Devils defeated Lockwood 49-46 in their second game of the day on Wednesday. The Red Devils lost to Lockwood twice during the regular season.
The win advanced the Red Devils to the semifinals where they would go up against Hardin Friday night. DCHS took the victory 65-57.
“Against Hardin I was really pleased with our start and how aggressive our kids played from the start. They were just fearless and did a great job of setting the tone early and then finishing the game,” Murphy said.
The “finishing” was a major accomplishment for a team that has been so close in many games throughout the season only to see victory slip away.
“We’ve really struggled with that all year long. It seems like we’ve been in a position to win quite a bit of games this year, but just couldn’t quite get the job done. It was great to see how the kids have grown and improved these last two months and it showed by finishing the Lockwood and Hardin games,” Murphy said.
The Red Devils went up against a uber-talented Fergus High School team on Saturday night, losing the championship game 66-40.
“Against Fergus we just ran into a buzzsaw. That team is playing really well right now,” Murphy said. “I was proud of our kids for playing hard and never quitting. We actually outscored them by two over the course of the second and third quarters but when you get down 23-5 against a great team like that, it’s hard to come back on them. I thought we played hard. We just kind of got overwhelmed early.”
The Red Devils will head to the Class A State Basketball Tournament in Bozeman next week. They will take on Beaverhead County (Dillon) at noon on Thursday.
“It’s an interesting matchup because they play some young kids as well and also graduated a bunch of important players from their team last year as well. They are very well coached,” Murphy said of Beaverhead.
Teams coming in from the east in order of divisional finish are: Fergus, DCHS and Billings Central. From the west, in order, are: Butte Central, Frenchtown, Beaverhead County and Hamilton.
The winner of the Havre (No. 4 East) and Columbia Falls (No. 5 West) play-in game will take the final spot at the state tournament. The two teams were scheduled to play in Butte on Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m.
“I think our kids are excited and ready to compete. Obviously, Fergus and Butte Central are the favorites. I’m glad we get the extra week off before the tournament because I think our guys will continue to improve,” Murphy said.
Lewistown 66, Glendive 40
Glendive 5 13 16 6 — 40
Lewistown 23 13 14 16 — 66
GLENDIVE: Michael Murphy 14; Levi Eaton 10; Chase Crockett 9; Shann McPherson 4; Riley Phipps 2; Kohbe Smith 1.
LEWISTOWN: Fischer Brown 29; Royce Robinson 17; Matthew Golik 6; Brody Jenness 5; Maxx Ray 4; Kieran Netburn 3; Gage Norslien 2.
Glendive 65, Hardin 57
Hardin 15 12 11 19 — 57
Glendive 24 8 18 15 — 65
HARDIN: Ellias Stops At Pretty Places 21; Antonio Espinoza 13; James Jefferson 8; Kingston Hugs 8; Chance ThreeIrons 3; Daquan Lee 2; Houston LittleLight 2.
GLENDIVE: Kohbe Smith 17; Chase Crockett 13; Michael Murphy 12; Levi Eaton 10; Carter Amsler 8; Riley Phipps 5.