The Red Devil track team was in Baker on Saturday for a breezy and chilly meet.
The DCHS boys placed second out of the 18 teams. The DCHS girls team placed fifth.
Coach Tom Templed noted that both teams were missing some athletes that would have likely contributed to a higher placing. "Plus earlier in the season like this we tend to have people in different events to either train or rest them for later in the season," Temple added.
Despite the weather, several track athletes performed well.
"The girls shot and javelin had nice performances for lettering distances and places. Teagan Wahl won the javelin again and Riley Phipps was second in the shot. The jumps are always strong for us as well," Temple said.
Three girls placed in the vault with Megan Frank leading that group with a first place finish again. Codi Nagle placed in both the vault, high jump and also the shot put.
"Our other first place finisher was the versatile Kohbe Smith in the high jump," Temple said.
The Red Devils were on road Tuesday to Bowman for a fairly large meet with good competition. They will compete in Sidney on Saturday.
Top 10 finishers for DCHS are as follows (place, grade, name, mark; PR=personal record; SR=season record):
BOYS
100 Meters
3. 11 Taden Sokoloski 12.01aSR
26. 10 Caden Claussen 12.90aPR
39. 9 Drew White 13.51a
200 Meters
5. 11 Taden Sokoloski 25.00aSR
22. 10 Caden Claussen 26.58a
33. 9 Drew White 28.06aPR
400 Meters
20. 9 Dante Hopper 1:02.79aPR
800 Meters
2. 10 Jaden Silha 2:08.07a
5. 11 Anthony Ackerman 2:12.02aPR
6. 11 Aydin Jackson 2:18.41aSR
15. 9 Dante Hopper 2:29.88a
27. 9 Daimen Jackson 2:45.53a
1600 Meters
4. 10 Jaden Silha 4:39.29a
5. 11 Anthony Ackerman 4:50.16aPR
10. 11 Aydin Jackson 5:09.41a
19. 10 Connor Higbee 6:04.14aSR
22. 9 Daimen Jackson 6:18.12a
3200 Meters
4. 9 Pierson Bell 12:31.90aPR
110m Hurdles
4. 10 Keagen Smith 18.30a
300m Hurdles
4. 10 Keagen Smith 47.39aSR
11. 10 Daniel Steinbron 51.88a
14. 9 Mino Lucido 55.49aPR
4x100 Relay
2. 11 Layton Buckley, 11 Taden Sokoloski, 11 Kohbe Smith, 10 Keagen Smith 46.96a
7. 11 Parker Knoll, 10 Caden Claussen, 10 Daniel Steinbron, 9 Mino Lucido 50.84a
4x400 Relay
3. 10 Keagen Smith, 11 Anthony Ackerman, 10 Jaden Silha, 11 Kohbe Smith 3:43.32a
7. 11 Parker Knoll, 9 Mino Lucido, 9 Dante Hopper, 10 Daniel Steinbron 4:11.21a
Shot Put
2. 11 Riley Phipps 45-01.00
7. 12 Michael Marley 38-04.00SR
9. 11 Zander Dingfelder 36-00.00PR
10. 10 Levi Eaton 34-08.50SRy
17. 10 Bridger Schipman 32-01.00PRy
28. 9 Noah Williamson 29-00.50
32. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 26-11.00SR
39. 9 Nathan Marley 24-02.00PR
Discus
6. 11 Teagan Wahl 123-08PR
7. 10 Levi Eaton 119-10PR
8. 11 Riley Phipps 115-05
9. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 115-00
10. 12 Michael Marley 104-06
15. 11 Zander Dingfelder 95-05PR
30. 9 Noah Williamson 82-04PR
35. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 74-00SR
36. 10 Bridger Schipman 73-03PR
51. 9 Nathan Marley 52-02PR
Javelin
1. 11 Teagan Wahl 156-03
9. 12 Michael Marley 116-09
14. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 106-06PR
15. 10 Connor Higbee 103-11PR
High Jump
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 5-10.00SR
4. 11 Layton Buckley 5-08.00SR
9. 12 Michael Murphy 5-04.00
Pole Vault
4. 10 Ryan Carney 10-00.00PR
GIRLS
100 Meters
6. 11 Jane Harrison 13.59aPR
12. 8 Bergen Maher 14.36aPR
200 Meters
13. 8 Bergen Maher 31.42aPR
400 Meters
12. 10 Maggie Schock 1:12.02aPR
800 Meters
19. 12 Abby Stinnett 3:06.05aSR
21. 11 Jenna Brown 3:13.24a
1600 Meters
17. 12 Abby Stinnett 7:09.31aSR
100m Hurdles
8. 11 Jane Harrison 20.62aPR
11. 9 Emma Buckley 21.61a
13. 10 Sari Murphy 22.98aPR
4x100 Relay
3. 12 Megan Frank; 10 Maggie Schock; 11 Jane Harrison; 10 Sari Murphy 55.06a
4x400 Relay
4. 10 Maggie Schock; 10 Sari Murphy; 11 Jane Harrison; 9 Emma Buckley 4:36.20a
Shot Put
3. 11 Codi Nagle 32-06.00
4. 12 Emily Nentwig 31-11.00PR
11. 10 Marina Schock 25-06.50
26. 9 Starr Larsen 22-01.50
38. 9 Baylee Holley 16-02.00
Discus
3. 12 Emily Nentwig 90-03
12. 10 Marina Schock 75-11SR
27. 9 Baylee Holley 58-07PR
42. 9 Starr Larsen .50
Javelin
3. 9 Lily Hatfield 91-04PR
20. 10 Marina Schock 63-10SR
21. 9 Starr Larsen 62-10PR
36. 9 Baylee Holley 37-02
High Jump
3. 11 Codi Nagle 4-10.00
6. 9 Kaitlin Brown 4-06.00
7. 8 Bergen Maher 4-06.00PR
9. 10 Sari Murphy 4-04.00SR
Pole Vault
1. 12 Megan Frank 10-00.00
5. 11 Codi Nagle 9-00.00
6. 10 Maggie Schock 8-06.00
8. 9 Lily Hatfield 8-00.00PR
13. 9 Madison Nottestad 7-00.00PR
Long Jump
9. 9 Kaitlin Brown 13-07.00PR
Triple Jump
3. 10 Sari Murphy 32-10.00PR
6. 8 Bergen Maher 31-08.25PR
For complete DCHS results from the Baker Invitational, see rangerreview.com.