In their first game of the day on Friday, Dawson Community College got things started in the second inning. Payten Staley hit into a fielder's choice, scoring one run.
Sull Ross State University JV knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the second inning. Sull Ross pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning.
Heather Berrett led things off in the pitcher's circle for Dawson. Berrett allowed six hits and four runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one. Faith McDonald threw three and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
DCC racked up six hits in the game. Jillian Johnson and Brogan Allen all had multiple hits for the Lady Bucs. Unfortunately, the efforts weren't enough for Dawson to pull off the win, giving them their first loss of the week.
In the second game, Dawson sailed to an easy victory over Viterbo University JV 10-2.
The Lady Bucs got things started in the first inning when Breanna Hiatt singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
DCC scored five runs in the fifth inning. Payten Staley, Jillian Johnson, Tyra Coats and Hiatt all drove in runs in the inning.
Faith McDonald was credited with the victory for Dawson. The righty went four and a third innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one. Heather Berrett threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
DCC tallied nine hits in the game. Staley and Brogan Allen accounted for two hits each for the Lady Bucs.
The win concluded the team's week in Arizona. Head Coach Tami Lagmay had this to say about the week, "Overall, I am really pleased with how we performed. Of course, there are always things that need to be worked on, but we are off to a great start. Our pitchers are holding teams down, our defense is backing them up, and our offense is coming around. We are eager to get back to work when we get home."
Dawson softball will be back in action next weekend as they open up conference play with Dakota College at Bottineau at home.