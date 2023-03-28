With 16 girls and 19 boys out for tennis this year, Coach Dave Fuqua is excited to see what the young enthusiastic players are able to accomplish this season.
“That’s the Goldilocks number. Just right,” Coach Dave Fuqua said of his team numbers.
Starting spring sports in the cold and snow is challenging and this season’s tennis season is no exception.
“It has been a tough couple first weeks of practice with only two dry courts and cold weather but we are making the best of it. I keep looking for the sun in the weather reports, but where I don’t need to see the sun is in the attitude this year. The practices have been positive, full of hustle and vigor, especially with the boys,” Fuqua said.
The boys have “two sharks and a bunch of young piranhas,” according to the coach.
Jay Li and Tristen Jarvis are the two seniors leading the way. Tristen made state last year as a doubles player and Jay has also been putting in a lot of off season time and is looking very good. The rest of the boys’ team are a swarm of young athletes hungry to compete.
“It is going to be an exciting year as I believe my 10 three seeds on the team are all close to equal and will really push each other. I do not have any weak spots on the roster at all,” Fuqua said.
The tennis team lost a couple top senior girls this year to injury and other sports so the girls are young but he is excited about the potential.
Milia Lucido would ask all summer long if any of the coaches were available to hit with her. “She has really put in a lot of off season work and it shows,” Fuqua said.
Piper Knoll and Keisha Ylarde also sought practice partners during the off season and Fuqua noted he is proud at how hard they all worked in the off season.
He added Ramey Coon has gained a lot of power from last year. “All that dancing is translating to a graceful tennis game,” Fuqua said.
Exchange student Altea Conti has been a nice surprise as she is a natural, according to the coach.
“I am really excited to see what these girls can do this year. I can’t wait for the snow it melt and watch these kids compete this year,” he added.
The boys’ tennis team will travel to Miles City on Tuesday and the varsity teams will compete in Havre on Friday, April 6.
