Terry Terrier

After several years of co-oping with the Dawson County High School team, Terry High School will have its own football team next fall. Many details, like what the team’s schedule will be, are still being determined, but there is plenty of excitement building as Terry fans will get to see the high school boys don their hometown colors once again.

According to Terry Public Schools Athletic Director Xander Canen, there are about a dozen players committed to joining the team in the fall and he is aware of more who are considering joining the team but have yet to make a decision. The team will be playing six-man football.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.