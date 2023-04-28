The Lady Red Devils Softball team fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 11-0 loss to the Hardin Bulldogs on Tuesday in Glendive. The Bulldogs scored on a single by Carmen Pallone and a home run by Carey Whiteman in the first inning.
The Lady Red Devils softball struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Bulldogs, giving up 11 runs.
A double by Tayla Undem in the second inning was a positive for Lady Red Devils softball.
Aubrey Nedens led things off in the pitcher's circle for Bulldogs. The righty allowed five hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out eight and walking zero.
Jaelin Jimison led things off in the circle for the DCHS team. The righty lasted five innings, allowing 13 hits and 11 runs while striking out five.
Undem, Jimison, Meredith Sackman, Hatty Eaton and Sophia Schock all had one hit to lead Lady Red Devils softball. The Lady Red Devils were sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Schock made the most plays with five.
Bulldogs racked up 13 hits on the day. Brady Nordquist, Macy Uffelman, Nedens and Pallone each collected multiple hits for Bulldogs. Nordquist went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Bulldogs in hits. Bulldogs didn't commit a single error in the field. Uffelman had eight chances in the field, the most on the team.
- - - - -
The Lady Red Devils stayed in it until the end, but the Havre Blue Ponies pulled away late in a 12-8 victory on Saturday. The game was tied at seven with Havre Blue Ponies batting in the bottom of the sixth when Lizzi Haney tripled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Red Devils collected 17 hits and Havre had 14 in the high-scoring affair.
DCHS opened up scoring in the first inning, when Ailey Skerritt singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
After the Lady Devils scored two runs in the top of the third, Havre answered with two of their own. Lady Red Devils softball scored when Sophia Schock tripled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run and Jaelin Jimison singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Havre then answered when Elle Verploegen hit a solo homer and Molly Huse doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Verploegen toed the rubber for Havre Blue Ponies Varsity. Verploegen lasted seven innings, allowing 17 hits and eight runs while striking out seven and walking one.
Jimison was in the pitcher's circle for Lady Red Devils softball. The righthander allowed 10 hits and eight runs over five and a third innings. Hatty Eaton threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Lady Red Devils softball launched one home run on the day. Tayla Undem had a long ball in the first inning.
Lady Red Devils softball totaled 17 hits. Jimison, Schock, Undem, and Eaton each collected multiple hits for Lady Red Devils softball. Jimison led Lady Red Devils softball with four hits in four at bats. Lady Red Devils softball didn't commit a single error in the field. Kyra Wahl had four chances in the field, the most on the team.
Havre racked up 14 hits in the game. Haney, Kamree Oliver, Hannah Gingery and Camille Keeley all collected multiple hits for Havre Blue Ponies Varsity. Havre didn't commit a single error in the field. Keeley had the most chances in the field with seven.
- - - -
The Lady Devils watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 17-1 loss to Havre Blue Ponies in a second game on Saturday. Havre scored on a triple by Lizzi Haney, a stolen base by Haney, a home run by Jersi Morse, a single by Danni Wirtzberger, a walk by Avery Carlson, and a double by Camille Keeley in the first inning.
The Lady Red Devils struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Havre, giving up 17 runs.
Havre got things started in the first inning, scoring one run when Haney tripled.
Rachel Jette led things off in the pitcher's circle for the Blue Ponies. The right hander went one inning, allowing one run on three hits, striking out three and walking zero.
Jaelin Jimison toed the rubber for Lady Red Devils. The righty allowed six hits and nine runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one. Hatty Eaton threw four and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.
Ailey Skerritt led Lady Red Devils softball with two hits in two at bats. The team from DCHS didn't commit a single error in the field. Sophia Schock had five chances in the field, the most on the team.