With meet cancellations continuing throughout the region, the Dawson County High School track coaches decided to take matters in their own hands to give their athletes more opportunity to compete this week as they pulled together a small Glendive Triangular for Monday afternoon.

“We had two meets canceled on Saturday in Sidney and Baker due to cold weather. So on Friday of last week my coaches and I decided we were going to throw together a dual for Monday based on the forecast for a nice day,” Coach Tom Temple said.

