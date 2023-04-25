With meet cancellations continuing throughout the region, the Dawson County High School track coaches decided to take matters in their own hands to give their athletes more opportunity to compete this week as they pulled together a small Glendive Triangular for Monday afternoon.
“We had two meets canceled on Saturday in Sidney and Baker due to cold weather. So on Friday of last week my coaches and I decided we were going to throw together a dual for Monday based on the forecast for a nice day,” Coach Tom Temple said.
It turned out to be a great day for the DCHS team and lots of athletes from Sidney and Savage.
The Red Devils earned 24 personal records (PR’s) for boys and 20 for the girls team, along with about a dozen season records during Monday’s triangular.
“We competed very well. The highlights for us included adding three more state qualifying marks to the list,” Temple said.
Codi Nagle has already qualified for state in the high jump and shot put, and on Monday she added the pole vault. Sophomore Jaden Silha has been close to qualifying in the 1600 and was able to do that on Monday with an excellent performance in that event.
The big performance for the Red Devils was by Teagan Wahl in the javelin where he threw 179’2” in the javelin, which now ranks him second in Montana for all classes.
“Lots of teams have been canceled out and missed a bunch of meets. We are so fortunate to have the Oakland Athletic Complex/Perham Field as our home as well as coaches and volunteers willing to do the extra work necessary to have events for kids,” Temple noted.
On Saturday DCHS will host the Elks Invitational with 24 teams competing.
“That will be a good test for us with larger teams in attendance,” Temple said.
Following are the DCHS track results for the Glendive Triangular (place, grade, name, mark; PR=personal record; SR=season record):
BOYS100 Meters
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 11.59aPR, 4. 11 Taden Sokoloski 12.11a, 7. 10 Daniel Steinbron 12.92aPR, 9. 10 Caden Claussen 12.98a, 10. 9 Laiken Ollerman 13.25a, 11. 10 Ryan Carney 13.29aPR, 12. 9 Dante Hopper 13.51a, 14. 9 Drew White 13.84a, 15. 9 Mino Lucido 13.98a
200 Meters
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 23.37aPR, 3. 10 Caden Claussen 26.01aPR, 4. 9 Laiken Ollerman 26.14aPR, 7. 9 Dante Hopper 26.88aPR, 9. 10 Daniel Steinbron 27.19a, 11. 9 Drew White 27.81aPR, 12. 9 Mino Lucido 27.96aPR
400 Meters
1. 9 Dante Hopper 59.34aPR, 2. 11 Parker Knoll 1:01.36aPR, 3. 9 Drew White 1:04.72aPR
800 Meters
1. 10 Jaden Silha 2:07.54a, 3. 11 Aydin Jackson 2:18.06aSR, 8. 10 Connor Higbee 2:30.12a, 9. 9 Dante Hopper 2:31.42a, 10. 9 Daimen Jackson 2:48.34a
1600 Meters
1. 10 Jaden Silha 4:36.29aPR, 3. 11 Anthony Ackerman 4:55.60a, 4. 11 Aydin Jackson 5:02.93a, 6. 10 Wyatt Robinson 5:24.04aPR, 8. 9 Pierson Bell 5:57.96a
3200 Meters
1. 11 Anthony Ackerman 10:42.64a, 2. 10 Wyatt Robinson 12:46.54a, 3. 9 Pierson Bell 13:00.78a
300m Hurdles
2. 11 Chase Crockett 46.84aSR, 4. 10 Daniel Steinbron 50.50aPR, 6. 9 Mino Lucido 55.96a
4x100 Relay
2. 11 Chase Crockett, 11 Kohbe Smith, 11 Layton Buckley, 11 Taden Sokoloski 45.91a
4. 11 Parker Knoll, 9 Laiken Ollerman, 10 Caden Claussen, 10 Daniel Steinbron 49.15a
4x400 Relay
1. 11 Taden Sokoloski, 10 Jaden Silha, 11 Anthony Ackerman, 11 Kohbe Smith 3:43.78a
Shot Put
1. 11 Riley Phipps 46-08.50PR, 3. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 41-02.50PR, 4. 10 Levi Eaton 40-06.50PR, 5. 11 Teagan Wahl 40-04.00, 7. 12 Michael Marley 35-11.00, 8. 10 Bridger Schipman 34-11.00PR, 9. 11 Zander Dingfelder 34-01.50, 12. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 29-07.50SR, 14. 9 Noah Williamson 29-01.50, 16. 9 Cole Thornton 27-05.00, 18. 9 Nathan Marley 24-02.00
Discus
2. 10 Levi Eaton 120-10PR, 3. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 120-01, 4. 11 Teagan Wahl 112-04, 5. 11 Riley Phipps 111-08, 6. 12 Michael Marley 104-11, 8. 9 Noah Williamson 83-00PR, 11. 11 Zander Dingfelder 78-06, 12. 10 Bridger Schipman 73-04PR, 13. 9 Cole Thornton 71-00PR, 14. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 69-01, 18. 9 Nathan Marley 47-09
Javelin
1. 11 Teagan Wahl 179-02PR, 5. 12 Michael Marley 130-04SR, 7. 10 Connor Higbee 103-07, 8. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 100-00, 13. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 51-03
High Jump
3. 11 Layton Buckley 5-08.00, 4. 12 Michael Murphy 5-06.00
Pole Vault
2. 11 Taden Sokoloski 10-06.00SR, 5. 10 Ryan Carney 9-06.00, 6. 12 Ryan Desaye 8-06.00
Long Jump
1. 11 Kohbe Smith 21-04.75, 5. 9 Laiken Ollerman 17-02.00, 7. 11 Layton Buckley 16-06.25SR, 9. 10 Caden Claussen 16-01.00
Triple Jump
1. 11 Chase Crockett 38-04.75SR
GIRLS100 Meters
1. 11 Jane Harrison 13.47aPR, 3. 9 Emma Buckley 14.16aPR, 4. 8 Bergen Maher 14.42a, 6. 9 Madison Nottestad 15.01aPR
200 Meters
1. 9 Emma Buckley 28.37aPR, 2. 10 Maggie Schock 28.44a, 4. 8 Bergen Maher 30.82aPR
400 Meters
3. 11 Jenna Brown 1:18.97aPR
800 Meters
5. 11 Jenna Brown 3:09.41aPR
1600 Meters
3. 10 Jaylene Silha 6:18.80aPR, 4. 12 Abby Stinnett 7:00.61a
3200 Meters
1. 10 Jaylene Silha 15:10.33aPR, 2. 12 Abby Stinnett 15:31.26aSR
300m Hurdles
1. 11 Jane Harrison 51.00aPR, 2. 12 Mataya Tipton 51.96aPR, 3. 9 Emma Buckley 55.27aPR
4x100 Relay
1. 12 Megan Frank, 10 Maggie Schock, 11 Jane Harrison, 10 Sari Murphy 53.27a
Shot Put
1. 11 Codi Nagle 33-11.50, 2. 12 Emily Nentwig 33-06.00PR, 4. 10 Marina Schock 28-03.00, 13. 9 Starr Larsen 23-03.50PR, 16. 9 Baylee Holley 18-09.00PR
Discus
3. 12 Emily Nentwig 82-06, 5. 10 Marina Schock 80-00, 11. 9 Baylee Holley 59-00, 12. 9 Starr Larsen 57-04
Javelin
1. 9 Lily Hatfield 94-08PR, 5. 10 Marina Schock 72-04PR, 6. 9 Madison Nottestad 69-09, 8. 9 Starr Larsen 63-02PR, 9. 9 Baylee Holley 32-07
High Jump
1. 11 Codi Nagle 4-10.00, 2. 10 Sari Murphy 4-08.00, 3. 9 Kaitlin Brown 4-08.00, 4. 8 Bergen Maher 4-06.00, 5. 12 Mataya Tipton 4-06.00
Pole Vault
1. 12 Megan Frank 10-00.00, 2. 11 Codi Nagle 9-06.00SR, 4. 9 Lily Hatfield 8-06.00PR, 5. 10 Maggie Schock 8-00.00,. 9 Madison Nottestad 6-06.00
Long Jump
3. 11 Jane Harrison 15-00.00PR, 5. 9 Kaitlin Brown 14-02.50
Triple Jump
3. 12 Mataya Tipton 32-06.50, 4. 8 Bergen Maher 31-11.50PR, 6. 10 Sari Murphy 29-03.25