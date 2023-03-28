Track Snow 5

Jaylene Silha takes a break from shoveling snow to give a thumbs up to the camera.

 Brendan Heidner photo

The Red Devil track and field teams have been practicing for two weeks as they prepare for their first spring meet this Friday, although the weather may have some say in the location of that meet.

There are currently 54 students athletes — 36 boys and 18 girls — out for track, numbers that are very similar to recent seasons.