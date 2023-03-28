The Red Devil track and field teams have been practicing for two weeks as they prepare for their first spring meet this Friday, although the weather may have some say in the location of that meet.
There are currently 54 students athletes — 36 boys and 18 girls — out for track, numbers that are very similar to recent seasons.
“Our strengths are in the throws and jumps for the boys, but we also have a nice crew of distance runners,” Coach Tom Temple said.
There are quite a few freshman boys who are working hard and ready to see what they can do, he added.
The girls team looks to be strong in the jumps. The pole vault will be strong for the girls as will the triple and high jump.
“The girls have a nice group of hurdlers this year and I think more speed on the track than last year,” Temple said.
As is often the case in the spring, the winter weather make for interesting practice conditions in the first weeks of the season.
The weather hasn’t damped the spirit of the track participants, however. The kids have a great attitude and their energy has been excellent, according to their coach.
“As with all teams in our region, the weather has been a major obstacle to training, especially for the more technical events like the field events and hurdles. I am so thankful for my brother Jim and Daryl Clingingsmith in all their work cleaning snow off the track. If it weren’t for them we would have been stuck in the gym the past two weeks,” Temple said.
Their hard work may pay off for lots of area athletes, as Glendive’s track may be the best place to host early season meets.
“I’m excited to see what they can do and for the weather to shape up. We are hopefully going to have a meet this week in Sidney, but most likely it will be moved here. It depends on what happens in our throws areas and drying up the ice and snow.There’s a high chance that Dickinson State will host a meet here in the coming weeks because they have so much snow,” Temple said.
For now, the DCHS track team’s first meet is scheduled in Sidney at noon on Friday, March 31.