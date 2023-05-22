The doubles team of Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe took third at the Eastern A Divisional Tournament in Lewistown over the weekend and qualified for the State Class A Tennis Tourney.
Divisionals was a tough roller coaster emotional weekend, according to Coach Dave Fuqua.
"I think the reason we tennis players start the match with the score said 'Love - Love' is because love will break your heart and so will tennis. We had a few heartbreaking divisional moments after a season full of adversity, but I am proud of the bravery this team fought with this season. It takes courage to get in the ring and this team gave it all they had," Fuqua said.
Sophomores Jolliffe and Amsler battled through long days to qualify for state.
Fuqua said the duo's most exciting match was their last as both exhuasted, losing the first set in a tie breaker and having already played six sets of tennis earlier in the day.
"They were down 4-3 in the second set as I talked to them during the change over. They both said 'We are gassed!' I told them, 'Let's just play hyper aggressive. Keep the points short. Just go for it!' I then walked past one of the players parents and warned her, 'Just so you know, don't be alarmed at the next couple games of how they play. They are out of gas and we are going to play super aggressive.'"
Just then, Amsler hit a rocket forehand return down the alley. It was a low percentage play, but he nailed it, the coach noted. DJolliffe then peppered the opponents with some amazing athletic net play.
"The two continued to throw punches like Mike Tyson and the Miles City team didn't see it coming," Fuqua said. Amsler and Jolliffee won the next seven games in a row and found themselves up 4-0 in the third set running on adrenaline and the cheers of their teammates. They eventually closed the match taking home the third place medal ending a tough divisionals on a positive note.
Fuqua noted that this year's tennis team is very young.
"They all tasted blood and guaranteed me they will take time in the offseason to come back strong next year," Fuqua said.
The Class A State Tennis Tournament will be held in Missoula this weekend.