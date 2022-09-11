Students again swelter in late-summer heat wave

The past few weeks have been hot and bothersome for the students and staff of Lincoln Elementary School, as the building’s lack of air conditioning has left them grappling with excessive heat in the classroom. However, tireless efforts by school and district officials has meant that at least moderate comfort was restored and the school managed to avoid dealing with the worst of the heat when the temperatures reached near 100 degrees this week.

Dealing with high temperatures in and outside of the classroom for the first few weeks of school is a yearly occurrence, though this year’s heat was especially noticeable with several consecutive days reaching into the high 90s, bumping the average classroom temperature to somewhere in the 80 degree range.

The heat, of course, created a less than stellar learning environment, with LES Principal Ryan Buckley saying that the heat has affected some kids to the point they’ve been sent home. Luckily, while there were complaints of headaches or upset stomachs caused by the heat, no one reported any major issues, such as heat stroke or exhaustion.

“It’s warm and it’s uncomfortable, but we’re doing the best that we can. Clearly it’s not an ideal learning environment but we’re doing what we can in the building we have,” Buckley said. “The kids get overheated and we have had kids that have gone home, but I think for the most part, they’re doing their best to deal with it too.”

While this problem is most noticeable at the beginning of the year, it is something that some teachers have to contend with year round. Morgan Schaaf, a fourth grade teacher at the school, noted that without a reliable way to regulate temperatures in the building and her classroom being located near the school’s boiler, her room can get uncomfortably warm even in the winter.

She added that the temperature inside of her room on Wednesday measured at 93.5 degrees.

“My room is on the main floor of Lincoln, but it still stays pretty warm. The windows open into the corridor, so there isn’t a breeze that comes in. Unfortunately, this makes the room stuffy on top of being extremely hot. This classroom stays warm all year though, so it isn’t just an issue when it is hot outside. Since it is close to the boiler we receive extra heat in the winter! When I first started in Glendive the teacher before me had said, ‘Go ahead and get rid of all your sweaters because you will not need them in this room!’ She was absolutely right!” Schaaf said.

Teachers at the school have been doing what they can with what they have, leveraging their resources to help make things a little more comfortable. District Superintendant Stephen Schreibeis said the district’s excessive heat plan has been put into effect, allowing the school to bring in some extra portable air conditioning units and making use of large fans overnight to try and cool the classrooms down. The plan even includes the use of sprinklers or the city splash park at Whipkey Park to help kids cool down.

However, what can be done is limited by the building’s electrical capabilities. District Facilities Director Rhett Coon noted that the building’s electrical load is already subpar for the modern demands of the classroom, as the school flips at least a few breakers on a daily basis, so adding additional, smaller air conditioners to more classrooms has been a tricky task.

“Lincoln School pops breakers almost daily, it just doesn’t have the electrical load to plug in a lot of air conditioners and there’s no real cheap or affordable way to install air conditioning throughout the building,” Coon said.

The district’s excessive heat plan also allows for early outs in a worst case scenario, however Schreibeis said the district is extremely hesitant to use that option due to the large number of people it would impact. Even as surrounding schools, such as the Miles City Unified School District, decided to dismiss students early in anticipation of Wednesday’s heat, Lincoln School went the full day. “We very rarely use early outs. They affect a lot of people, from the students and the employees who suddenly have a day off, to the parents who have to leave work. It is not a decision we take lightly and we didn’t take it (on Wednesday),” Schreibeis said.

To adjust to the restricted availability of AC units, Buckley noted that many of the school’s teachers worked out a rotation plan, allowing students from multiple classrooms to move in and out of the classrooms that do have smaller units, giving them a break from the heat. The computer lab has also been utilized more, as that room has an air conditioning system to protect the computers. There is also a conference room with air conditioning that some classes have been using as well.

Schaaf added that she takes other precautions as well, like using black out shades and keeping popsicles on hand for the kids. Teachers are also utilizing fans throughout the day, though for some, those can present some additional classroom challenges in exchange for the relief they can bring.

“I have a ceiling fan, one oscillating fan in the back of the room and one in the front. The pitch of the fans can be very difficult to teach/ talk over,” Susan Strehlow, the school’s music teacher, said.

Buckley added parents are also making sure their kids are prepared, sending them to school with full water bottles that the kids are pretty good at remembering to refill throughout the day. The kids themselves are also taking things a bit slower when out on the playground during recess and have found areas of the playground where they can shelter in the shade.

Luckily, there was some success in cooling the building down in time for Wednesday’s extreme heat. Schreibeis pointed out that Coon and Buckley worked throughout last weekend to prepare the school as best they could for Wednesday, employing positive pressure ventilation fans to help create positive air flow in addition to portable AC units, which helped bring some comfort just in time.

“There has been a lot of work and a lot time put in to prepare for (Wednesday), and we had a lot of success,” Schreibeis said.

Lincoln School isn’t the only one having issues either. According to Coon, Dawson County High School and Washington Middle School are both having trouble beating the heat as well.

At the high school, he said that between 10 to 15 of the classroom air conditioning units are currently down and due to their age, are extremely difficult to get fixed.

“They’re the old 1965 models, you can’t really get parts for them anymore. They’re almost unrepairable,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the middle school, some of the same tactics that are being used at Lincoln are being employed, with open windows and fans overnight. It does help, he said, though it doesn’t entirely solve the problem.

“It’s not perfect. Nothing can replace air conditioning, but there’s no easy way to install AC,” Coon said.

The good news is the current forecast expects the heat to break in the coming days and weeks. Wednesday was forecasted to be the peak of the recent heat wave, with temperatures expected to range from the low 70s to high 80s from Thursday through most of next week.

