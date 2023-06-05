The gym floor at the Glendive Recreation Department have a shine to it come November, as well as some new features if the Glendive City Council approves a proposed project that would include resurfacing the floor, the addition of pickleball lines and installation of in-floor volleyball cap sleeves.
The switchbacks in Makoshika State Park officially opened on Friday, April 14 for the 2023 warm season, which is considered as the months between May and September. MSP Manager Riley Bell hopes the visitation throughout this year comes in around or higher than in 2022 with 103,999 visitors.
Nelson was back in action up the road from his hometown at the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.
Photo courtesy of Jackie Jensen Photography
Mid-Rivers Chief Brand Officer Staci Knuths talks with customers during a Streaming 101 presentation at the Sagebrush Alley Center in April.
Jamie Crisafulli photo
The gym floor at the Glendive Recreation Department have a shine to it come November, as well as some new features if the Glendive City Council approves a proposed project that would include resurfacing the floor, the addition of pickleball lines and installation of in-floor volleyball cap sleeves.
Brendan Heidner photo
The switchbacks in Makoshika State Park officially opened on Friday, April 14 for the 2023 warm season, which is considered as the months between May and September. MSP Manager Riley Bell hopes the visitation throughout this year comes in around or higher than in 2022 with 103,999 visitors.