TERRY SCHOOL MENUFebruary, 21-28, 2023All School LunchTuesday: Super NachosWednesday: Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato SoupThursday: Chicken Salad SandwichFriday:PizzaMonday: Chicken StripsTuesday: Spaghetti- - - - - - - - - -February BreakfastBreakfast MenusTuesday: Breakfast BurritoWednesday: French ToastThursday: Bagel-Cream CheeseFriday:OatmealMonday: PancakesTuesday: Breakfast Sandwich