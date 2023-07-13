A survey from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program found that there are currently 200,000 adults and 17,000 youth who are using tobacco products in Montana. That means that almost 25% of Montana adults and almost 10% of Montana youth are currently using tobacco products.
The good news is that tobacco use has been on the decline in recent years. Youth cigarette use has declined from 38% in 1997 to 7 percent in 2021, and youth e-cigarette use has dropped from 30% in 2015 to 26% in 2021. Adult cigarette use has declined from 22% in 2011 to 14 percent in 2021. Adult e-cigarette use has stayed at a similar usage rate of 4 to 6 percent from 2015 to 2021. Of the Montanans that smoke, 48% made an effort to quit in 2021 at least once. And since 2004 over 36,000 people in Montana have successfully quit tobacco use after calling the Montana Quit Line. The Montana Tobacco Quit Line is FREE to all and offers general and individualized programs. All programs are staffed with dedicated certified cessation coaches trained to meet you where you are in your quitting journey. The quit line is staffed 7 days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and can accept voicemails if called after hours. There are many programs that are offered, the programs that are offered include: American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line, Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program, My Life My Quit for youth, and the general Quit Line for every Montanan.