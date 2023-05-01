The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture by June 1, 2023. Taken only once every five years by the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the census provides a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them.

The Census of Agriculture covers land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income, and expenditures, and more. Census data includes all operations of all sizes – big and small, rural, and urban – raising or selling $1,000 or more of agricultural products.