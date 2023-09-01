Reporter
In a event that had Red Devil football fans roaring, the Devils took home a victory on Friday night, beating the Miles City Cowboys on their own field 26-12.
This is the first time the Devils have defeated their long-time rivals in 27 years when the Red Devils defeated the Cowboys 31-27 in 1996.
Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.
