NEW Red Devil Logo

In a event that had Red Devil football fans roaring, the Devils took home a victory on Friday night, beating the Miles City Cowboys on their own field 26-12.

This is the first time the Devils have defeated their long-time rivals in 27 years when the Red Devils defeated the Cowboys 31-27 in 1996.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.