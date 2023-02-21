Wednesday (Feb. 8), we had lunch at Yellowstone River Inn. The group included Nancy, Vi, Sharon, Arlene, Carole and I. We made some plans about going to Dickinson on Monday.
- — — — -
The ice is almost melted off my road (last week), now there are muddy messes in places. So far, the car goes right through the mud.
- — — — -
There is a Lutefisk and Meatball dinner Feb. 19 in Wibaux that Barry, Georgette and I plan on attending. The dinner is being held at the Wibaux County Fairgrounds. Last year, we went to Beach for the dinner and it was very good.
- — — — -
Friday morning, breakfast as usual at Yellowstone River Inn. We made plans for Arlene’s birthday party on Feb. 25 at Yellowstone River Inn. Sharon volunteered to bake the cake. I hope we have nice weather on that day.
- — — — -
Saturday morning there was ceramic class at 9 Lives Ceramics. There was a full house of people again this week working on ceramics. After class, Tana and I went out to dinner. Then Tana came out to my place to help me with a few things.
- — — — -
From the Golden Rule Club Journal on February 11, 1937: The meeting was held at the home of Bertha Christianson. There were seven members and one visitor, Mrs. Hamre. The club will have their pink elephant exchange at the next meeting. They will donate $10.00 to the flood sufferers in Ohio Valley. The hostess gave two contests with puzzles in which Helen Anderson won high and Bertha Lune second. Another contest that Christina Anderson was high. The collection was $1.15.
- — — — -
Barry and Georgette and boys had a Super Bowl party at their home for friends. Everyone had a good time eating and watching the game.