DCHS freshman Emma Buckley, second from left, competes in the 100M.
With piles of snow as a backdrop, the Dawson County High School track team was able to host and compete in its first meet of the season, as the Red Devils hosted Sidney and Bowman, N.D. for a small, but very successful, event on Saturday.
“I’m pretty blessed to have an outstanding coaching staff who spent a lot of time moving snow and getting event areas cleared so our athletes could have a meet. Most of Montana and all of North Dakota got cancelled out this week,” Coach Tom Temple said. Sidney and Bowman also stepped up to help run the small first meet. Sidney only had a partial team due to prom, but Bowman had most of their team at the competition, according to Temple.
“It was nice to have Bowman because they have some elite kids on the track that helped push the pace in the distance races. They had lots of state qualifiers and were very appreciative for a chance to compete,” Temple said.
The Red Devils had a good number of state qualifiers, letter winners and outstanding performances on Saturday.
“For what little quality practice weather we have had, I was quite pleased,” Temple said. “We really had a beautiful day to compete and the kids responded well to it!”
DCHS state qualifiers on Saturday were Megan Frank in the pole vault, Codi Nagle in the high jump and Kohbe Smith in both long jump and triple jump.
Smith was a three-event winner in all the jumps. His jump of 22’ 2.5” put him on the top for the state in all classes and moved him in the top three on the DCHS record board. Smith broke the Perham Field record in the long jump.
Following are the DCHS athlete results from Saturday (PR=personal record; SR=season record):